What do you think your style says about you?

My style is all about comfort and wearing whatever the hell I want. Style goes beyond size, and there is no fashion rule that I adhere to. I don't believe in 'dressing for your body type'. Everyone has the right to feel beautiful and good about themselves, and I'm truly excited that there continue to be more and more resources for younger, trendier, size-14-and-up ladies.

Tell us a little about your bracelet.

The bracelet was a gift from my aunt who is a follower of Amma, a traveling spiritual healer who embodies pure love. I wear the bracelet despite my agnosticism because I believe in the power of words, and that goodness and love lies in everyone. I agree that our highest, most important duty in this world is to help our fellow beings.

What's your favorite piece in your wardrobe?

My bulldog onesie - I rock it.