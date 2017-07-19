Ayre in the Square Comes to Catalano Square

Every Thursday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. until August 31, Friends of Catalano Square will be hosting Ayre in the Square. Located in Catalano Square, Ayre in the Square is a live concert series that will feature Milwaukee bands from a wide variety of genres.

Ayre in the Square is free and open to the public, and guests are able to enjoy live music, beer and wine tasting from Vino Third Ward. There will also be cheese and charcuterie boards available for purchase. Point Beer and Club Charlies sponsor the event.

Performers include:

The Bang Bang – July 20

Ako – July 20

Klassik – July 27

ZooFunkYou – August 3

Faux Fiction – August 10

Tigernite – August 10

Claire Kelly – August 17

Ben Wagner – August 17

Radio Wranglers – August 24

Cranford Hollows – August 31

For more information on the event visit http://www.historicthirdward.org/events/ayreinthesquare.php