Ayre in the Square Comes to Catalano Square

Every Thursday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. until August 31, Friends of Catalano Square will be hosting Ayre in the Square. Located in Catalano Square, Ayre in the Square is a live concert series that will feature Milwaukee bands from a wide variety of genres.
Ayre in the Square is free and open to the public, and guests are able to enjoy live music, beer and wine tasting from Vino Third Ward. There will also be cheese and charcuterie boards available for purchase. Point Beer and Club Charlies sponsor the event.
Performers include:
The Bang Bang – July 20
Ako – July 20
Klassik – July 27
ZooFunkYou – August 3
Faux Fiction – August 10
Tigernite – August 10
Claire Kelly – August 17
Ben Wagner – August 17
Radio Wranglers – August 24
Cranford Hollows – August 31
For more information on the event visit http://www.historicthirdward.org/events/ayreinthesquare.php