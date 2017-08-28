Azteca Wins Inaugural Margarita Festival

The Shepherd Express held their inaugural Margarita Festival this past Friday in the Historic Third Ward’s Catalano Square. More than 750 people gathered to taste margaritas from 15 of the Milwaukee area’s best bars and restaurants, with hundreds more there to enjoy live music, beer and salsa lessons.

At the end of the night, the votes were cast and the winner was crowned. Azteca Restaurant, located at 901 Milwaukee Ave. in South Milwaukee, took home the title for best margarita. The two runners up were Tu Casa Mexican Restaurant and Lucky Joe’s Alchemy and Eatery.

The Shepherd Express is currently planning a possible Margarita Fest for this spring. Check back to shepherdexpress.com/margarita for more details.