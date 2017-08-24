B93.3 to Host Bark ‘N Brew at Hart Park

B93.3 and Schlossmann Subaru City are teaming up on “Bark ‘N Brew," a two-day event aimed at dog owners and beer enthusiasts Aug. 26-27 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Hart Park (7300 W. Chestnut St., Wauwatosa).

Bark ‘N Brew’s entertainment includes the Ultimate Air Dogs Competition, where dogs will race down a dock and leap into a 20,000 gallon pool; the K9 Crew, a world class canine thrill show featuring flying disc dogs, extreme high jumping, agility racing, canine comedy and trick dogs; an agility course; a wiener dog race and a pug run.

The Bark Garden will serve a variety of craft beers from Lagunitas Brewing Company, Good City Brewing Company and Founders Brewing Company, as well as food from Davians, La Masa Empanada Bar, Buddha Lounge and Cousins Subs.

At the main stage, attendees and their dogs will be able to participate and win prizes in various contests like Best Trick, Dog and Owner Look-alike contest, Costume Contest, Best Kisser and the Furminator (biggest hairball).

Bark ‘N Brew admission is free and a portion of the proceeds from beverage sales will benefit Friends of MADACC (Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission), a local nonprofit organization. In addition, Schlossmann Subaru City is donating $25 for every new Subaru sold between Saturday, Aug. 26 and Thursday, Aug. 31 to the organization.

Bark ‘N Brew is a rain or shine event. Dogs must be on a leash and be current with vaccines. There will be an off-leash area for dogs to run and play.