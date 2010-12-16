The Milwaukee Ballet Company Presents Ballet: The Nutcracker at Uihlein Hall from December 10 - 26, 2010. Michael Pink’s production of the holiday classic The Nutcracker has set the bar high among Milwaukee’s holiday entertainment options in a dazzling production filled with elaborate scenery, lavish costumes and stunning choreography performed by the Company, Milwaukee Ballet II and dancers from Milwaukee Ballet School.

Played live by the Milwaukee Ballet Orchestra and sung by the Milwaukee Children’s Choir, Tchaikovsky’s captivating score takes audiences on a magical journey around the world filled with marching soldiers, flying angels, dancing dolls and pirouetting snow fairies. There’s so much to experience in this holiday spectacle that audiences return year after year to see what they missed!

Order your tickets online or call the Marcus Center Box Office at 414-273-7206.