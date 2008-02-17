Barack Obama

After seeing Barack speak in Milwaukee the other day, I must say that its tough not to jump on the Obama bandwagon. For the little I do know about the candidates, one thing I have come to find is that the thing that attracts me to Obama is his ability to dream.

Perhaps I am simply one of the many who are finding it hard to resist his charm- but for some reason, I am beginning to believe that the state of our country really could change under his command. And yes he is young, and not as experienced as Clinton...But the Shepherd's article, 'Endorsement 2008' said it all... "experience can limit one’s ability to think big and create a lofty yet attainable vision".