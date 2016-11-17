Barley to Barrel Release Party Comes to Company Brewing

A group of Milwaukee craft beer enthusiasts took to Company Brewing last night to celebrate the release of three beers brewed by the fall Barley to Barrel class.

Barely to Barrel takes a group of aspiring craft brewers and brewery owners on a 10-week crash course in brewing, business building, marketing, sales, distribution and any other skill needed to run a brewery.

Last night’s event showcased collaborations between the Barely to Barrel participants and three prominent Milwaukee breweries. Team Ale House (MKE Brewing) unveiled Hanal Pixàn Molé Porter, Team Company Brewing showcased Rowdy Night Inn Stout and Team Enlightened Brewing released their Rust Belt Amber Rye.

Votes were cast as the three breweries competed against each other in the categories of beer quality and branding, with Team Ale House winning both categories.

"The team from the Crafter Space is very proud of the 12 participants of our fall Barley to Barrel program,” said John Graham, founding partner of The CrafterSpace, who organizes the Barley to Barrel program. “They created some really great branding for some really great beers, and they have had a great time doing it. I can't wait to see them get new breweries started here in Wisconsin."

This fall's Barley to Barrel participants are Adam Pfefferle, Andrew Stigen, John Degroote, John Lecher, Kiel McGuinness, Matthew Witterschein, Nate Fakler, Peter Schroder, Seth Jaeck, Thomas Munsie, Tony Stalewski, Vernon Seymour.

You can find out more about the Barley to Barrel program here.