The Basilica of St. Josaphat to Open for Doors Open Milwaukee

The Basilica of St. Josaphat will be open both Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 18 from 1-5 p.m. during Doors Open Milwaukee.

Tours will offer visitors an inside look at the historic Milwaukee Landmark as well as provide an up-close look at some of the recent restorations on the outside of the Basilica.

Nearly 200 relics of Early Christian and medieval saints will be on display Saturday, with an expert on hand to answer any questions.

In addition, this year visitors will also be able to hear a live performance by the Basilica Choir on Sunday at 1:30 p.m., and attend an informational lecture about the Basilica at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

