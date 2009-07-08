Bastille Days Welcomes the Storm

×

OnJuly 14, 1789, violence broke out in France when overtaxed, angryParisians stormed the Bastille prison. It was a symbolic and bloodystart to the French Revolution, a tumultuous conflict of class warfarebetween the rising bourgeoisie and the established nobility punctuatedby the Reign of Terror and followed by Napoleon’s imperial rise andfall. Some 220 years later, Milwaukee’s 28th annual Bastille Daysfestival (July 9-12) will once again use the French Revolution as aloose point of departure for a four-day celebration of French cultureand Milwaukee-style summer revelry in Cathedral Square Park.

Fortunately, instead of being a bastion of class warfare, Bastille Dayssuccessfully mixes culture and camp. Oenophiles and beer drinkers alikeconvene to eat beignets and wash them down under the schmaltzy charm ofthe miniature Eiffel Tower. While it may lack historical re-enactmentsand public recitations of Rousseau’s Social Contract, the festival is full of entertainment sure to please even discerning Francophiles.

Forfoodies, Bastille Days plays host to French epicurean delights. Forthose whom the term “culture” holds a secondary meaning, the festivalintroduces cheese-tasting seminars at the Beaux Arts stage on Fridayand Sunday, where aspiring gourmands can sample fromage fromFrance. If you’ve ever wanted to know a Burgundy from a Bordeaux, dailydemonstrations by local chefs will be followed by discussions withexperts well-versed in regional French wines.



On Saturday at11:30 a.m., dogs in outfits will participate in the Pooch Parade, whereone hopes a few snub-nosed French bulldogs will make an appearanceamong the costumed canines. Friday’s activities include a Kiss-A-Thon,where couples will compete to see who can lock lips the longest,garnering the adoration or abhorrence that such a spectacle ofendurance justly deserves. (No word on whether there will be abreathalyzer test to compete.)

For single folks or those who prefer notto indulge in public displays of affection and still want a workout,the 25th annual Storm the Bastille Run/Walk takes place Thursday at 9p.m. This peaceful iteration of the historic event begins on JeffersonStreet, where last-minute registrants can sign up as late as 8 p.m. atthe corner of Jefferson and Wells.



Dance fans should visit theKilbourn West Stage, where cancan girls, African drummers, and abelly-dance troupe will brave the July heat daily from 11:30 a.m. to 7p.m. Local dance and drum group Jam Ak Jam brings the rhythms ofSenegal, and Madame Gigi’s Outrageous French Cancan Dancers promisetitillating turn-of-the-19th-century entertainment.



For loversof visual art, Eliot Patterson, artist and co-founder of TRUE Skool, anonprofit dedicated to replacing illegal graffiti with community muralprojects, teams up with local artists Ben Stark and Seth Sanders tore-create ephemeral versions of French masterworks along JacksonStreet.



In traditional Bastille Days form, acts from acrossthe musical spectrum and the country are interspersed with Milwaukeefestival staples. On the Cathedral Square Stage, Winnipeg-based quintetThe Duhks brings its Grammy-nominated melange of countrified soul tothe 9:15 p.m. headlining slot on Friday. Hailing from the beignetcapital of the United States, New Orleans electric blues guitarist TabBenoit headlines the Cathedral Square Stage on Saturday. On Sunday at 4p.m. at the Beaux Arts Stage, Bastille Days’ veteran chanteuse RobinPluer returns to the festival for the 14th year in a row.

There’ssomething for nearly everyone at the festival this year, and in thetrue spirit of the French Revolution, the tyranny of high ticket pricesis left to other festivals: Admission to Bastille Days is free.



