Bavarian Bierhaus Oktoberfest Begins on Friday

Prepare the dirndls and lederhosen; Oktoberfest is ahead of schedule in Milwaukee, this year. Organized by Bavarian Bierhaus, the event will kick off a month of festivities on Friday, September 8, in Heidelberg Park in Glendale. Beer will flow every Friday at 5 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m., from Sept. 8 through Oct. 7.

"For more than 60 years Heidelberg Park has played host to Milwaukee's most authentic and traditional Oktoberfest celebration and this year's Oktoberfest will again feature great German beer, food and music," said Mike Weiss, President of Bavarian Bierhaus.

Coming straight from Germany, Spaten Oktoberfest and Weihenstephan Original will share the spotlight with four Bavarian Bierhaus traditional craft brews: Oktoberfest, Hefeweizen, Dunkel and Bock. Even more beers available in the Bavarian Bierhaus beerhall.

"Festival goers are advised to arrive hungry," Weiss warns. Pigs and chickens are on the menu with festival favorites such as spanferkel (roast pig), grillhendl (grilled half chicken), rollbraten (roasted pork loin sandwich), bratwurst and barbecued chicken sandwiches. Festival goers' sweet tooth will also be satisfied with an assortment of German and American desserts. Who could say no to an apferlstudel or a piece of black forest torte?

And what is Oktoberfest without lively music? A mix of local and national bands will provide this year’s soundscape: Alte Kameraden, Johnny Hoffman, Copper Box, Schnicklefritz, Steve Meizner and more. The full band line up is available on the Bavarian Bierhaus free mobile app. And what's more, you get a free half liter of the beverage of your choice for downloading the app and free admission every Friday, as well as $5 admission on Saturdays, as opposed to the regular $10 admission.

While outdoor spots in Heidelberg Park and unreserved tables in the festival hall are open seating, reservations are needed for most seats. "If you want to sit in the 1,200 seat festival hall on a Saturday, you should act quickly," Weiss warns. Tables are already sold out for September 16 and 23.

Parking is free but places fill up fast. Using Uuber, the bus, biking or other means of transportation that do not involve driving is strongly recommended.

Oktoberfest 2017, Sept. 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30, and Oct. 6, 7. $10 admission, free on Fridays and $5 on Saturdays if the Bavarian Bierhaus app is downloaded. For more information, visit Bavarian Bierhaus' website at www.thebavarianbierhaus.com.