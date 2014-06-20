Bay View's Goodkind Restaurant Opens This Weekend

One of Bay View’s most anticipated new restaurants will open this weekend. Located in the former Mama DeMarinis location at 2457 S. Wentworth Ave., on one of the neighborhood's quieter residential blocks, Goodkind arrives to high expectations thanks to the strong track record of its owners. The restaurant is a collaboration between Jessica and William Seidel, who own the neighboring Burnhearts bar, chefs Lisa Kirkpatrick and Paul Zerkel, veterans of Roots Restaurant and Cellar and Odd Duck, and Burnhearts bar manager Katie Rose.

They've described the menu as European-influenced, with an emphasis on comfort foods and rotisserie-based dishes. Unique cocktails and a rotating beer selection will also be major draws.

We'll have a review of the restaurant after it's been open for a bit. In the meantime, visit them on Facebook.