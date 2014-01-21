Bay View's Humboldt Park Could Get a Beer Garden This Spring

With the Milwaukee County Parks Department looking to capitalize on the popularity of the Estabrook Park beer garden, more beer gardens could be coming to country parks this spring. Last week the Parks Department announced a plan to bring a beer garden to Scout Lake Park in the Village of Greendale, and today County Supervisor Jason Haas announced a proposal that would bring one to Bay View’s Humboldt Park.

Unlike the Estabrook Park and proposed Scout Lake Park beer gardens, Humboldt Park’s beer graden would be operated by the St. Francis Brewery, which would serve its own beer as well as hot dogs, brats, pretzels and beer-cheese soup, according to Haas.

“The beer will be served from inside the park pavilion,” Haas said. “I’ve been eyeing the location for years and thinking that something needs to go in there. There’s an old counter that I think used to be the skate rental counter. That’s where beer and food will be served from. And then seating will be just outside of there.”

If the plan is approved, the beer garden would open in May. Members of the Humboldt Park Watch group will host an open house to discuss the plan on Feb. 10 from 5-7 p.m. in the Humboldt Park Pavilion. Haas believes the plan will find neighborhood support.

“If you look at Estrabrook’s beer garden, that has been tremendous for that park,” Haas said. “I’ve been there several times and my kids have played on the playground while I enjoyed sitting within ear shot of the river, drinking some good Deutsche beer. My hope is that the public will embrace this. That’s why we’re having this open house on Feb. 10. The community needs to hear about it, and I’m pretty sure they’ll like it.”