Bay View's Maker Market Brings Local Goods to the People

× Expand Photo credit: Mike Goelzer

After a successful run last year, Milwaukee’s Maker Market will return for its second season starting Sunday, May 4. Through September, makers, crafters, designers and artists will all gather to share their creations the first Sunday of each month in the Bay View Colectivo parking lot.

“There is a huge need for it,” creator Cortney Heimerl said of the event. “Every month you will come and see something new. It’s fun for people to shop.

“With the Internet you don’t have to see people at all,” she says. “I think it’s important to connect the creative community with those who want to support local artists.”

Each month the seasonal shopping venue will feature a rotation of 40 different vendors from Milwaukee and surrounding areas. Some of the makers, crafters, designers and artists for May include Madam Chino's Look Nook, Hobbies from the Heart, Tandem Foods, Sparrow Collective and Bijoux Boutique.

“It gives the community a chance to come outside,” said Heimerl. “You get to hang out with your neighbors and see what people make. You never know what you’re going to come across.”

Also featured at Maker Market will be live music. Thistledown Thunders is scheduled to perform on May 4 at noon.

The Bay View Colectivo parking lot is located at 2301 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. For more information about Maker Market, visit facebook.com/makermarketmke.