Bay View's Off-Leash Dog Park Opens Thursday

Bay View residents have been awaiting this news for years: On Thursday, May 8, the neighborhood will finally welcome an off-leash dog park. The new dog exercise area at East Lincoln Avenue and South Bay Street will open with a 4:30 p.m. “leash-cutting” ceremony, where attendees will be entered for a chance to win a year of unlimited dog washes from Community Bark Dog Wash and Groom.

“This project, with the county as our partner, takes an under-utilized city-owned property and transforms it into a real asset for our residents,” Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said in a statement. “We’re hopeful dog owners, and non-dog owners alike, appreciate this new positive use of the land.”

Alderman Tony Zielinski, Milwaukee County Board Chairwoman Marina Dimitrijevic and County Executive Chris Abele all also praised the park in a statement.

Under the 10-year agreement between the city and county, the city maintains ownership of the property but will make a one-time payment to the county, which will be responsible for park operations and maintenance. That agreement could be extended in 10 years.

Patrons will be able to use the Bay View dog exercise area under the same permit system that exists for other county dog parks. The annual permit fee for a county resident is $25 for one dog, and $5 more for each additional dog. The permit allows access to the dog exercises areas at Granville, Runway, Currie, Warnimont and Estabrook parks.