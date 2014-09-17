Beer Dinner at The Rumpus Room

Yup, you did read the title correctly. The Rumpus Room, Central Waters Brewing Company and Artisanal Imports are teaming up on Wednesday, Sept. 17 to present a dinner featuring several Central Water rarities and craft beers from Vliegende Paard Brouwers – Préaris, an award-winning brewery based in Oedelem, Belgium.

Special guest Andy DeWilde, owner and brewmaster of Préaris, and Central Waters' Owner and Brewmaster Anello Mollica will both be in attendance and speak at this incredible-sounding beer dinner. Some of the brews will include Central Waters' limited 2014 World Beer Cup Gold Medal-winning anniversary beer, Sixteen (American Double Imperial Stout; aged in 21 year old bourbon barrels), an experimental Special Sour from Belgium, Quadrupels, Saisons and the limited American Strong Ale (Brandy Barrel Aged Imperial Red Ale) Call Me Ol’ Fashioned. A five-course menu will pair with the beer and includes ‘Nduja (spicy, spreadable pork sausage from Italy), parmesan and arugula crostini; warm spinach salad; char-grilled baby octopus; dry rubbed center cut pork rib chop; and for dessert, a flourless chocolate cake with raspberry and guajillo pepper Coulis.

Want to get in on the Central Waters Brewing Company Dinner? Then free up your calendar tonight, Sept. 17 and reserve your seat for $75 (tax and gratuity included) by calling 414-292-0100 or purchasing your ticket at bartolottas.com/shop. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. at The Rumpus Room, 1030 N. Water St.