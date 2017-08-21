Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals Headline Rock the Green

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals will headline the fourth Rock the Green sustainability festival, held on September 9 from 2-11 p.m. at Reed Street Yards. The band has received gold and platinum certifications overseas for their eclectic mix of blues, folk, soul, reggae and rock music.

“We are thrilled to have such iconic artists like Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals headlining the main stage this year,” says Lindsay Stevens Gardner, founder and executive director of Rock the Green, a local nonprofit. “Ben is a well-known environmental activist whose beliefs align perfectly with our mission.” That mission is to educate the community and empower its members to take actionable steps that result in sustainable living.

Other musicians performing at this year’s festival include Barns Courtney, Mondo Cozmo, Baio, Reyna, Evan Christian (solo) on the Main Stage; and Girls Rock Milwaukee, the Evan Christian Band, Devil Met Contention, Klassik and D’Amato on the Pedal Power Stage. Returning highlights from the festival include the Eco-Kids stage with interactive children’s activities; locally grown, sustainable and healthy cuisine in the Farm to Fork area; and a gathering of 18 local environmental nonprofits in the Eco-Champs space.

Rock the Green is a Travel Green-certified event, and it has been recognized as one of the greenest music festivals in the world by the UK-based nonprofit organization A Greener Festival. Last year the festival’s zero waste efforts set a new record by diverting 90 percent of the event’s waste from landfills.

“Rock the Green sets a great example for other organizations in the community of what actionable steps toward sustainability look like,” says Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett. “The City of Milwaukee is happy to support its fourth annual sustainability festival.”

Tickets to Rock the Green are $50 and free for children 10 and under. VIP admission is available for $100. You can find more information and buy tickets here.