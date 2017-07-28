Big Boy Restaurant to Come Back for One Night

A breeze of nostalgia will blow on Milwaukee as inhabitants get the chance to eat Big Boy hamburgers, 22 years after Wisconsin’s last Big Boy restaurant closed its doors. Ovation Sarah Chudnow, a retirement community in Mequon, will host a Big Boy Reunion, complete with classic food from the restaurant chain – double-decker burgers, onion rings and strawberry pies are on the menu that day. Dinner is $10 per person, reservations are required.

The evening will be animated by guest speakers Steve and Greg Marcus, respectively Chairman of the Board and CEO of The Marcus Corporation, owner of Big Boy restaurants. They will bring back the Big Boy magic to Milwaukee for one more night.

“Marc’s Big Boy restaurants were an icon in Milwaukee for many years. It was one of the most popular franchises we’ve ever been a part of and we had a lot of fun with it,” said Steve Marcus in a press release. “We are thrilled that the Ovation Sarah Chudnow community has chosen to celebrate this classic burger that is a delicious memory in the minds and taste buds of many.”

People are encouraged to dig out their Big Boy mementos and join Ovation Sarah Chudnow members for a fun evening reliving the Big Boy days.

Wednesday, Aug. 9 at Ovation Sarah Chudnow (10995 N. Market St., Mequon). Dinner at 6 p.m. Program at 7 p.m. For reservations, call 262-478-1500.