A Big I-94 Closure is Scheduled For this Month

With so much construction during the summer season, it can be difficult to tell which closures are serious and which ones are relatively minor. Here's one of the major ones: Beginning Friday, July 18 at 11 p.m., I-94 will be closed to all traffic between WI-100 in the west and the Zoo Interchange in the east. Traffic delays backups are expected.

The closure is so workers can add new bridge spans for the Union Pacific Railroad lines over the interstate. The west span of WI-100 will also be demolished as part of the reconstruction of that interchange.

The closure is scheduled to be completed by 5:30 a.m. on Monday July 21, but that's weather dependent, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation warns. Severe storms could postpone the work.

For information on alternate routes, visit the DOT online.