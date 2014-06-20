The Bike-In Movie Series Returns for a Season of Dinosaurs, Nazi Killers and Baseball

One of Milwaukee's more intimate—not to mention eco-friendly—film series returns tonight to kick off its 2014 season. Meeting monthly under the Marsupial Bridge, the Milwaukee Bike-In Movie Series features a mix of popular, cult and just generally fun movies. All screenings are free to the public and begin at dusk. Bikes aren't required, but as the organizers note, they're "the most fun and easy way to get there."
This year's lineup doesn't include any movies specifically about bikes, but it does include two that feature Samuel Jackson. Here's the schedule:
June 20: Jurassic Park
July 18: The Great Outdoors
Aug. 15: Inglorious Basterds
Sept. 19: Pippi Longstocking/A League Of Their Own (double feature)
Oct. 10: Tremors
For more information, visit the series' Facebook page
.