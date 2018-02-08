Bill Murray Will Perform a Night of Song and Poetry with Cellist Jan Vogler at the Riverside Theater

× Expand New Worlds: Bill Murray, Jan Vogler & Friends, 2017, Copyright www.peterrigaud.com

Here's a concert announcement we don't get to make too often: Bill Murray will appear at the Riverside Theater, and not for a screening of Caddyshack followed by a quick Q&A or anything like that. It'll be a full on performance with renowned German cellist Jan Vogler ("and friends.")

If that sounds like an odd pairing, it is. The two performers met a few years ago and formed an unlikely friendship, which resulted in a weird-but-welcome album called New Worlds, a mish-mash of classical music, poetry and West Side Story standards (seriously) that's very much grounded in Murray's ebullient brand of showmanship. He has a way of making even material that isn't comedy feel like it.

The show is Tuesday, April 17 at 7:30 p.m., and given the public's love of all things Bill Murray, it's a safe bet to sell out. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 16 at noon. A press release promises "a program that showcases the core of the American values in literature and music. A show that communicates the bridges artists have built between America and Europe. Twain, Hemingway, Whitman, Cooper, Bernstein, Gershwin and Foster are some of the strongest voices that influenced generations of humans in America and gave the world a picture of the charm, energy and creative force of the New World."

If you want a sense of what all that may look like, you can watch Murray and Vogler perform a West Side Story medley on "Colbert" below.