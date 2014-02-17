Black Sheep's Self-Service Wine Dispenser Lets You Control Your Pour

With self-service becoming a trend, Black Sheep has decided to give patrons the freedom to pour their own wine and enjoy the diverse selection at an inexpensive cost. The Walker’s Point bar and restaurant has become one of the few places in Milwaukee with a self-service wine dispensing system that allows patrons complete control over what they drink.

“People enjoy it. It’s new and something trendy. No one else in the neighborhood is doing it,” said general manager Josh Pietrykowski.

Customers trade in their credit card and are given an empty wine glass and Enomatic card that keeps track of their purchases at the wine dispenser. The card allows them access to the rotating selection of 16 bottles that features both red and white wines. The distribution of the wine is set up in three different pour volumes: 1.5 oz ($1.50) is to taste, 3 oz ($3.50) is to sample and 6 oz ($7.00) is to enjoy.

Since Black Sheep tries to stay away from the typical selection that can be found in grocery stores, the machine contains boutique, small production wines. Some of the wines that are currently featured in the rotation are Fuente Milano Verdejo-Viura, Cycle Buff Beauty and Yard Dog.

The tapping system keeps the wines fresh for seven to ten days, but with many curious patrons wanting to try out the new technology and diverse selection of wine, Black Sheep has found it necessary to change out wines more frequently.

“Our wines turn over at least every four to five days, but some wines have been changed four times a day,” said Pietrykowski.

A new selection of wines is featured in the dispenser every month.

Black Sheep is located at 216 S. 2nd St. For more information visit blacksheepmke.com.