Blaze Pizza Comes to Bayshore

× Expand Blaze Pizza

Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza, a chain quick service restaurant with a location in Brookfield, will be opening in Bayshore Town Center in September. It will occupy a space inside the mall across from Boston Store that was previously AC Zuckerman Jewelers. The fast casual concept allows guests to choose from signature pizzas or create their own with unlimited toppings for under $8 while employees create their pizza assembly-line style.

Pizzas are then baked in an 800-degree oven for less than three minutes. This is the second location in Wisconsin, and plans are in the works to open more locations throughout the state in 2015.

For more information, go to blazepizza.com