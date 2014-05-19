Blue Jacket Will Host its Taste of the Third Coast Fundraiser in June

Many of Milwaukee's best regarded restaurants will join Blue Jacket Restaurant and Bar for its first annual Taste of the Third Coast tasting event, a fundraiser for the Alliance for the Great Lakes.

The tasting will take place Sunday, June 22 from noon to 4 p.m. and will feature a pig roast, live music and a silent auction. Participating restaurants will include Blue Jacket, Odd Duck, Amilinda, Bavette, Hinterland, Circa 1880, Sanford, Ardent and Wolf Peach. Great Lakes Distillery and Central Waters Brewing will host beverage tastings, while Blue Jacket will offer two craft punches made using local products. Colectivo will provide the coffee, both hot and iced.

Tickets can be purchased online for $55.