Bonus Time: You Give, Wall St. Takes

For most workers, the year-end bonus no longer exists, having gone the way of company-paid holiday parties and gift turkeys. Indeed, such Yuletide Cheer is rare, except on Wall Street, which is licking its collective chops in anticipation of yet another round of big annual payouts.

And why not? Extra effort means extra pay. And no group has worked harder at bringing down the economy and forcing a massive taxpayer-backed rescue plan than Wall Street's rat pack of wheeler-dealers, incompetents, and nogoodniks.

Merry Christmas, folks.

Bob Reed is a guest blogger on Express Milwaukee and you can find his blog at: ReedBiz/Bob Reed.