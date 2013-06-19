Boom: Here Are the Details and Start Time for Milwaukee's 2013 July 3 U.S. Bank Fireworks at the Lakefront

U.S. Bank will once again sponsor one of the biggest fireworks displays in the state on July 3. With an approximate start time of 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, the U.S. Bank fireworks will feature more than 20,000 shells, controlled by an electronic system and launched from two barges of Lake Michigan, near the shore of Veterans Park.

Veterans Park and Juneau Park will offer some of the best seating for the event; spectators are encouraged to arrive early, since at some point traffic will be shut down on North Lincoln Memorial Drive, and dropping off passengers will not be permitted.

Hope for clear skies, because in the event of severe weather, the fireworks will not be rescheduled.