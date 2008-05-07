Boris Doris ON THE TOWN

Splendor in the Park: A ceremony marking Lake Park’s ongoing beautification with the recent refurbishing of its Gen. Erastus B. Wolcott statue included welcoming remarks by Lake Park Friends President Dave O’Brien, as well as a colors presentation by Steve Michaels and the Sons of Union Veterans. Restoration coordinator Diane Buck thanked Anne Booth and landscape architect Dennis Buettner for their time and talent, while conservator Andrzej Dajnowski explained the elaborate cleaning process. Parks chief Sue Black and Milwaukee’s primo philanthropist Chris Abele also spoke about the park system’s community value.

The crowd then convened at Lake Park Bistro for French wines and appetizers. Friends Vice President Tom Cheney circulated with his well-behaved kids Susanna and Clayton, as did board members Realtor BG Hook; Jim Cope; Sally Merrell, with her husband, Ely Leichling; Karen Fox and husband Bill; and Mary Ritchie, who, with Tom Cunningham, was leaving for France the next day. Also on hand were Richard Schreiner and wife Allison Graf; Judy Van Till; Lisa and Mike Hatch; Sandra and Max Dermond; playwright Marie Kohler; and Steve Duback, still on crutches from a winter ice fall.

BIG Moniker: At a gathering at Hanson Dodge Creative, Milwaukee Dance Theatre’s Isabelle Kralj and Mark Anderson announced the troupe’s new name with appropriate flourishes. “What do you call a small theater with big ideas?” … drum roll … THEATRE GIGANTE! Loyal supporters spoke fondly about the company. Among them were 18-year board member Kay Brogelman; Therese Phillips; Leslie Fitzwater, reading a love letter to the company from her husband, Jim Butchart; set designer Rick Graham; and actor Ed Burgess.

Anderson’s clan there included brother Alan and sisters Janet and Barb. The latter flew from England with husband Ian Bedford, who as “Chuck Cash” performed his humorous “Theatre Gigante” song. Also celebrating were new board President Jane Kramer, Nelson Schmidt’s creative director; board members Meta Novak and Dianne Anderson; In Tandem’s Chris and Jane Flieller; PR wiz Dan Petri; Corinthia Van Orsdol and Janet Gottfried, both from Marquette; and from Hoffman York, Sharon Boeldt.

Many of the partiers, including Patty Blommer, Tim Wallis, Kris Jensen and Al Haas, adjourned across the street, where Liz Hayes celebrated her new ownership of Third Ward Jewelry. French teacher/flutist Brett Kemnitz and Jonathan Brodie greeted guests with French baroque music. Checking out beautiful baubles were Kari Sarah Bernstein; Bill and Carol Gehl; Melanie and Steve Booth; Liz’s husband, Michael, and Mike Kelly, his tennis ner; and Rita Hulstedt, former Third Ward Jewelry owner. Bartender extraordinaire Tim Dorros poured celebratory drinks.

Surprise, Surprise: Psychologist Gene Braaksma came home early from work his 60th b-day, to the consternation of wife, Rebecca Bardwell, and daughter Asasys (Sais), from Madison, who planning his surprise party. Braaksma greeted the surprised guests, including Randy and Jane Nelson, owners of Third Ward Caffe; Elfrieda Abbe and Sargeant; Janet Matthews; and Theofolus Rafaelidys.

On the other hand, Dr. Chip Morris, turning the big 5-0, was totally taken aback when friends and neighbors marched his doorstep singing “Happy Birthday.” Organized by his wife, Nancy, the revelers had met at the nearby home of Tom Cheri Talajkowski. Partiers included Bob Gleeson and his acupuncturist Jane; Realtor Kathy Bohn and husband Jim, the DEA’s department chief; lovelies Lisa Bruce and Joan Kappas; attorney Janet Dabney and her husband, Marylin and Harry Banzhaf; Kathy Bob Linneman; and Beth and Jim Logan of Logan Productions.

French Hip: The Wicked Hop hopped during its “Paris, je t’aime!,” raising funds for a Paris trip by Kate O’Neil’s pupils Chicago’s Corliss High School. Kate’s parents, Peppy and Bruce O’Neill, co-hosted the party, which served French wines and fromage. Many of her Riverside School pals dropped in, including new Nik Kovac, her prom date; Andrea Goldstein, now teaching at the French Immersion School; UW-Milwaukee’s Rachel McGraw and husband Patrick Brady; and Yves Struye, Kate’s mentor and now retired French teacher.

Also enjoying the festivities were Sandi Keiser, Mount Mary’s fashion department chair; dentist Jim and Mary Lou Del Balso, a bookseller at Brookfield’s Barnes & Noble; Don and Mary Beth Sazama, of Sazama Design Build Remodel; and Colleen Ellingson, Adoption Resources Wisconsin chief.

Burb Blurb: The latest addition to White Fish Bay’s Silver Spring Drive is Elements Therapeutic Massage. Owners Aimee Scott Matchette hosted a grand opening with massage therapists Marylisa Ayala, Laura Ebert, Laura Martinez, Annie Molli and Lisa Murrenus on hand for back-rub-sampling. There for the ribbon-cutting village President Katie Pritchard and husband, Bill Durkin; and Kirsten Peterson, from neighboring Hounds Around Town.

