Boris and Doris On the Town

<strong>Peter Party:</strong> MIPs (Milwaukee's Important People) poured into <strong>Peter McAvoy's</strong> retirement party at La Fuente to celebrate his 17-year stint at the Sixteenth Street Community Health Center. The man of the hour just retired as the director of the organization's Department of Environmental Health, but he plans to continue to work on local environmental, economic development and political issues.<br /><br />Kudos to McAvoy were expressed by his successor, <strong>Ben Gramling</strong>; <strong>John Bartkowski</strong>, the center's president and CEO; <strong>Mayor Tom Barrett</strong> proclaiming Jan. 9 as Peter McAvoy Day; and <strong>Alderman Michael Murphy</strong>. McAvoy thanked his staff and its commitment to the community. Cheering him on were his wife, attorney/activist <strong>Jackie Boynton</strong>, and their daughter <strong>Rosa</strong>, a UW student.<br /><br />Other MIPs included former <strong>Gov. Tony Earl</strong>; <strong>Jane Moore</strong>, with the Burke Foundation; <strong>Lynn Broaddus</strong> of the Johnson Foundation at Wingspread; Wisconsin's DNR trail manager, <strong>Melissa Cook</strong>; and sewer czar <strong>Kevin Shafer</strong>. Pols included <strong>Jennifer Morales</strong>, running for 8th District aldermanic seat, and <strong>Peter Blewett</strong>, seeking the 5th District county supervisor slot. Circulating were <strong>Jim Marks</strong>, enjoying his first week of retirement from the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, Marquette's <strong>Dan DeWeerdt</strong>, and activist <strong>Keith Schmitz</strong>.<strong><br /><br />More Kudos:</strong> The 19-year tenure of <strong>Dr. David Moulthrop</strong>, CEO of Rogers Memorial Hospital, was celebrated by an evening at the Rep. His wife, <strong>Barb</strong>,<strong> </strong>was on hand. Their children <strong>Jill</strong>, <strong>Rebecca</strong>, <strong>David</strong> and <strong>Liz</strong>, their significants, plus grandchildren <strong>Ethan and Lucas Busse</strong>, came from far and near to surprise him.<br /><br />The evening included a reception at the InterContinental and a viewing of the Rep's <em>Next to Normal</em>, a rock musical about bipolar disorder. After the show, <strong>Carl Templer</strong>, Rogers board chair, offered a champagne toast to Moulthrop and the party rocked on. <strong>Billie Kubly</strong>, a major sponsor of the play along with Rogers Memorial, flew in from Florida for the event. Her son <strong>Chip </strong>and his wife, <strong>Sally</strong>, were there, as were Rogers' executive vice president, <strong>Matthias Schueth</strong>, its COO, <strong>Paul Mueller</strong>, and his wife, <strong>Jessie</strong>; and marketing manager <strong>Jody Miller</strong> with <strong>Ted Riendeau</strong>.<br /><br />Other well-wishers were <strong>Tamara Hauck</strong>, the Rep's new development director; WEAC's <strong>Phil Sanborn</strong>; Realtor <strong>Lori Gensch</strong>; <strong>Judy and Fred Bessette</strong>; and <strong>Dan Bader</strong>, whose family foundation recently made a significant grant for patient care at Rogers.<strong><br /><br />One-Woman Wonder:</strong> The first real snowstorm of 2012 did not keep die-hard fans from the Renaissance Theaterworks preview of <em>Neat</em>, part of its Diversity Series. Marti Gobel played 24 characters, earning thunderous applause. Renaissance women on hand included <strong>Marie Kohler</strong>, <strong>Suzan Fete</strong>, <strong>Julie Swenson</strong>, <strong>Jennifer Rupp</strong>, <strong>Sarah Kriger Hwang</strong> and <strong>Lisa Rasmussen</strong>. Making the rounds were Renaissance board members <strong>Paula Penebaker </strong>of the YWCA, <strong>Angela Topetzes Strelka</strong> from the Social Development Commission, <strong>Gabrielle Davidson</strong>, and <strong>John Hickey Jr. </strong>of Marine Bank.<strong><br /><br />Cecelia Gore</strong> of the Brewers Community Foundation assembled a group consisting of We Energies' <strong>Thelma Sias</strong>, <strong>Judge Maxine White, Martha Love,</strong> Roundy's <strong>Vivian King</strong>, <strong>Terri and Dr. John Ridley</strong>, and developer <strong>Melissa Goins</strong>. Others mingling in the Skylight Salon for wine, treats and animated discussion were <strong>June Perry</strong>, <strong>Lynn Lucius</strong> and <strong>Richard Taylor</strong>, <strong>Alicia Love Jackson</strong>, Stamm Technologies' <strong>Tracey Jenkins</strong> and <strong>Sarah Tanner</strong> from the Harley-Davidson Foundation.<strong><br /><br />Art Opening:</strong> Self-taught artist <strong>Silas B. Ritchie</strong> debuted his colorfully whimsical paintings at Anaba Tea Room. Proud mom <strong>Robin De L'eau</strong> and her husband, <strong>Dan</strong>, chatted with friends: chiropractor <strong>Anne Maedke</strong>, <strong>Louise and Chuck Quigley</strong> from Milwaukee Area Resources for Vegetarianism, and <strong>Philo and Colleen Kassner</strong>. Ritchie's friends included Madison artist <strong>Dale Kaminski</strong>, Shorewood pals <strong>Sam LaStrapes</strong> and <strong>Molly Rosenblum</strong> enjoying their Anabatinis (martinis made with saké) and <strong>Kevan Yenter</strong> and <strong>Kathy Corbin</strong>.<br /><br />Bar manager <strong>Jamie Hermann</strong> and server <strong>Brynn Unger</strong> sported their new No. 10 bus tattoos, to memorialize their injuries when hit by a Transit Tenner while cycling home. Anaba chef <strong>Gregg Des Rosier </strong>served delicious snacks to celebrate Ritchie, who used to work in the kitchen with him. Ritchie is the son of Violent Femmes' bassist <strong>Brian Ritchie</strong>.<strong><br /><br />More Art:</strong> The weather outside was frightful, but die-hard art fans slipped and slid their way around Gallery Night. Inside the cozy Pfister Hotel, artist-in-resident <strong>Shelby Keefe</strong> displayed her prolific body of work. Admirers included the Milwaukee Public Library's <strong>Joan Johnson</strong>; artist <strong>Curt Crain</strong> and his wife, <strong>Kristin</strong>, a floral designer at Fresh Design; <strong>Bruce and Peppy O'Neill</strong>; Keefe's mom <strong>Shirley Scharine</strong>, who takes art classes taught by her daughter; UWM journalism senior <strong>Marit Harm</strong> and her mom <strong>Lani Jordan</strong> from St. Paul, in town to see her friend, artist <strong>Pamela Ruschman</strong>. Keefe later hosted a “Snow Ball” party in the Café Rouge, complete with a 20-minute painting performance, DJ and treats. <strong>Barb Smith</strong>, <strong>Dan Saal</strong> and <strong>John Irion</strong>, celebrating 43 years at the MAM, were spotted in the Pfister lobby.<br /><br />Marcus Hotels marketer <strong>Cassy Scrima </strong>stopped by on her way to the InterContinental, where on display was work by finalists for the next artist-in-residence: <strong>Matt Duckett</strong>, <strong>Timothy Westbrook</strong>, <strong>Albin Erhart</strong>, <strong>Pamela Anderson</strong>, <strong>Hal Koenig</strong> and <strong>Brandon Minga</strong>.<em><br /><br />If you have any tips for Boris and Doris, contact them at borisanddorisott@aol.com. Their next column will appear in the Feb. 9 issue of the </em>Shepherd<em>.</em>