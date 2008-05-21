Boris Doris ON THE TOWN

Triple-Header: The exciting season finale of the Milwaukee Ballet Company presented three pieces, including a beautiful world premiere by Artistic Director Michael Pink. At the post-party, Pink happily announced that the company's firm financial footing was aided by angel Bob Dohmen. Company members joining the celebration included leading artists Luz San Miguel and her husband, Ryan Martin; Tatiana Jouravel and her husband, ballet master Denis Malinkine, who was also the dance partner of Pink's wife, Jayne, in England. Among the crowd were board chair Mary Leahy; UPAF's Cristy Garcia- Thomas; Dennis Buehler, the Ballet's executive director; and the company's music director, Andrews Sill. Realtor Jim Ollrogge brought artist/teacher Cory Haywood.

Music Extraordinaire: The elegant ambiance of Wendy and Peter Slocum's East Side home was the perfect setting for a Frankly Music fund-raiser and performance by MSO concertmaster Frank Almond, accompanied by pianist Stefanie Jacob and a solo by MSO cellist Joe Johnson. Almond pitched the troupe's exciting upcoming season and extended thanks to his in-laws, Bob and Mary Jane Denton, for the steady flow of champagne; the hosting Slocums; and the organizing committee, including Angela Johnson, Jean Holmburg and Marta Haas.

Frankly Music fans packed the salon, including Almond's wife, Katie; Frankly Music board members Libby Bruce and David Newman; MSO board member Bobbi Caraway, with husband Jim; Bob Joehnk and his wife, Mary; Tom Lacy, with his wife, Jane, and their adorable baby, 3year-old Cat; and Andy Nunemaker, on the MSO executive committee and just back from a Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting. Also among the listeners were Pam and Jeff Shovers; Nancy Tawney and Greg Chrisafis; Harriet and Dr. Tom Russell, the latter capturing the event photographically; Kate and Don Wilson; and Mary and Jim Connelly, happy in their new interior design digs on Silver Spring.

On the Trail: Sandy Pasch, running for the 22nd Assembly, was knocking on doors when a nasty tumble resulted in a cracked hip socket. Four days after successful surgery, she arrived in a wheelchair to applause at a “100 People for Pasch” fund-raiser in the DeLind Gallery. Activist Jackie Boynton and Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm spoke glowingly about her “compassion and experience.” Marguerite Elpers donated a gourmet spread.

Supporters included Pasch's campaign manager Kate Flood with her husband, Patrick Laske, and his daughter, Morgan; Bill DeLind; Milwaukee County Supervisor Chris Larson; Sharon Canter; Paul and Holly Nannis; attorney Mike Hanrahan; Kevin and Patrick Flaherty; Racine teacher Susi Laske; Dr. Allan Pasch, Sandy's husband; Stephanie Kohlmann; campaigners Jonathan Brostoff and Emma Sonney; and Judy and Kevin Carr.

Limericks and More: The Renaissance Theaterworks foundersSusan Fete, Marie Kohler, Raeleen McMillion and Jennifer Ruppand supporters celebrated the conclusion of its 15th season with Salon Soiree and a tribute to philanthropist and limerick czar Harry Franke, who announced that the party coincided with National Limerick Day. Subsequently, ties flowed throughout the night. Mayor Tom Barrett also proclaimed May 12 Harry Franke Day. The “Renaissance Men”actors Norman Moses, Brian Mani, Brian J. Gill, Wayne T. Carr and James Fletcherwaxed funny and sentimental about their days with the group. Kurt Ollman sang, followed by a sing-along with pianist Bill Lavonis. The Franke clan included patriarch Harry and wife Mary; sons Mark and John; and granddaughters Jeanne and Mary. Also present were Producing Director Julie Swenson; board President Sue Frautschi; and board members Carol Skornicka, Angela Topetzes Strelka; Barb Ulichny; Jean Bernstein, Heavenrich and event chair Judy Zwirlein.

For Food Lovers: “Wisconsin Foodie,” airing on Channel 12 at noon on Saturdays, held its kickoff party at the Milwaukee Public Market. Among circulating on-air personalities were host Kyle Cherek; Crazy Water's Tony Betzhold; Brian Moran, now doing restaurant consulting with Dierks Waukesha; and Jessica (The Wine Girl) Bell, with fiancé Ben Crichton. La Merenda's Peter Sandroni couldn't attend, but a group headed to his restaurant afterward for dinner.

Also celebrating were the show's executive producer Arthur Ircink; sisters Dana and Nada Stojadinovic, from Communications; Megan Holbrook Eric Vogel; MPD spokeswoman Anne Schwartz; Kim Tondryk on the MIAD team; PI/musician Philip Gatewood and Cherry Lange; Graeme Reid and Deb Brehmer, hurrying off to the Haggerty view Pius High School art installations; Jordan Dechambre and her sister, Kate, town from the University of Lübeck.

Baby About Town B-day: Henry Herker Cherek celebrated his big 0-2 with family and lots of friends of all sizes. Dad Kyle Cherek and mom Carrie Herker, now nurse at St. Luke's, hosted neighbor Pedro Colon, his wife, Betty Ulmer, and daughters Lily and Julia; Bill and Tammy Bonifas and daughter Sophia; Kyle's cousin Melissa Love-Greipp and her husband, D.A. Jeff Greipp, and their daughter Olivia; Sarah Slaughter and daughter Ada, with dad Will checking in from Turkey; Comic Wonder Web site founders Jeff and Kelly Fitzsimmons, along with daughters Brin and Riley; and Dr. Ammar Askari, back from a Mexican Riviera vacation.

