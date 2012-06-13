Boris and Doris On the Town

<strong><span>Artistic Sense:</span></strong><span> Bucketworks, “the world's first health club for the brain,” celebrated its 10th anniversary with nonstop creative goings-on in its amazing 27,000-square-foot space on South Fifth. While showing off the historic multiple-building complex, Bucketworks founder <strong>James Carlson</strong> and Director <strong>Tim Syth</strong> described the organization's multitudinous activities.</span><span><br /><br />The party featured a performance by Milwaukee Ballet's <strong>Thom Dancy</strong>, artistic director of the NomadicLIMBS dance collective, and <strong>Alexandre Ferreira</strong>, plus a display by Milwaukee Makerspace showing off their creation of a high-tech entryway security system and other interesting gizmos. President <strong>Royce Pipkins </strong>and members <strong>Ron Bean</strong> and <strong>Brant Holeman</strong> were on hand to discuss their organization.</span><span><br /><br />Simultaneously, <strong>Gretchen Mahkorn</strong>, artistic director of World's Stage Theatre, rehearsed with <strong>Mara McGhee</strong>, <strong>Wyatt Engl</strong> and <strong>Jessi Miller</strong> for their upcoming performance <em>Desire Is DeathSonnet 147</em> at the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum. Upstairs, <strong>Samantha Hawley</strong> and <strong>Leslie Peterson</strong> of the Playful Magpie showed off some of their creative programs. The psychedelic/mind-blowing visuals in <strong>D'nardo Colucci's</strong> Elumenati dome theater were a highlight.</span><span><br /><br />The party concluded in the wee hours on the outside deck. Carte Blanche Studios' <strong>Adam White</strong> spun discs as hip-hopper <strong>Sebastian Fuentes</strong> from Brown's Crew revved the revelers. After eight hours of painting, muralist <strong>Dinky Donalds</strong> completed his rooftop masterpiece at 1:30 a.m.</span><span><br /><br />Enjoying the Bucketworks activities were <strong>Mark Huber</strong>, <strong>Bill Sell</strong>, <strong>Sharon and David Lerman</strong>, artists <strong>Shirah Apple</strong> and <strong>Jose Chavez</strong>, new-to-town <strong>Terry Murphy</strong>, eager to start her new art management job, and Great Lakes Water Institute researcher <strong>Deb Dila.</strong></span><strong><span><br /><br />Walk on Water:</span></strong><span> The premiere of <em>Waterwalk</em>, a film largely set in Wisconsin, attracted numerous fans to the Oriental Theatre. Many on-screen Milwaukee performers attended, including co-star <strong>Mary MacDonald Kerr</strong>; <strong>John McGivern</strong>, who portrayed a sleazy shyster; <strong>Lee Ernst</strong>; <strong>Jacque Troy</strong> as an inebriated turtle hunter; <strong>April Paul</strong>; <strong>Torrey Hanson</strong> getting chuckles as “Father John”; <strong>Lori Woodall</strong>; <strong>Sidd Valicharla</strong>; and casting director <strong>Sandy Ernst</strong>. <strong>Jonathan Wainwright</strong> was there to see wife <strong>Laura Gray</strong> on the big screen as “Mrs. Wilson.”</span><span><br /><br />A pre-film performance by <strong>Shayne Steliga</strong> and <strong>Tom Koehn</strong> replicated their rendition of “Passage,” an original song inspired by the film. Along with producer/writer <strong>Roger Rapoport</strong>, film bigwigs flew in from California. Among them were former Milwaukeean <strong>Richard Riehle</strong>, director and lead <strong>Bob Cicchini</strong>, and actor <strong>Chase Maser</strong>, as well as cinematographer <strong>Bruce Schermer</strong>. In the audience were <strong>Kelly Hoglund</strong> and <strong>Tim Turton</strong>; plus <strong>Levi Johnson and Elke Sommers</strong>, who met Cicchini on a film set in Greece 25 years ago. The ensemble après-partied at Hooligan's.</span><strong><span><br /><br />Cheers:</span></strong><span> Milwaukee Chamber Theatre (MCT) celebrated its annual “Cheers to Chamber” in the beautifully refurbished, industrial-chic Warehouse No. 1. The co-chairs were <strong>Keith and Paula Anderson</strong> and <strong>Julia and Patrick Fennelly</strong>; the latter sang an amazing rendition of “Unforgettable.” Present Music's Terry Smirl Trio also performed, as did MCT artists <strong>Thomas Kindler</strong>, <strong>Tom Klubertanz</strong>, <strong>Beth Mulkerron</strong> and <strong>Jonathan West</strong>, who are all in the theater's <em>A Thousand Clowns</em> next season.</span><span><br /><br />Board President <strong>David Paris</strong> presented the Montgomery Davis Award to supporters <strong>John Holland</strong> and <strong>Konrad Kuchenbach</strong>. <strong>Kirsten Mulvey</strong> stood in for an ill <strong>C. Michael Wright</strong>. Enjoying the space, auction and entertainment were <strong>Sara and Chris Meadows</strong>, the latter on the MCT board with actor <strong>Dan Mooney</strong> and <strong>Kevin Schuele</strong>, there with <strong>Carol Grief</strong>; plus <strong>Robert Spencer</strong> and <strong>Tami Workentin</strong>; <strong>Dan Schley</strong> and <strong>Barbara Haig</strong>; <strong>Mickey and Casey Ripp</strong> and their son, <strong>Jess</strong>, an actor; <strong>Paula Suozzi</strong>, glowing after meeting Bill Clinton that afternoon; and actor <strong>Marcy Kearns</strong>.</span><strong><span><br /><br />Bucolic Bliss:</span></strong><span> While 7,200 cyclists worked up a sweat at the UPAF Ride for the Arts, others enjoyed a picture-perfect afternoon at the exquisite Lynden Sculpture Garden. Celebrating its second anniversary, the facility's fete included outdoor yoga, with instructor <strong>Heather Eiden</strong> leading <strong>Lisa Nohl</strong>, <strong>Douglas and Janet Wile</strong> and <strong>Larry Kraft</strong>.</span><span><br /><br />Meditative music by Painted Caves' <strong>Ali Lubbad and Mike Kashou</strong> back-dropped for plein-air painters <strong>Heidi Lawell</strong>; <strong>Carol Gengler</strong>, Interior Garden Art Studio owner; and <strong>Luma Lubbad</strong>, Ali's daughter. UW-Extension's <strong>Sharon Morrisey</strong> and Davey Tree's <strong>Jason Housworth</strong> hosted a “tree walk.” Inside the center, visitors admired an installation by <strong>Santiago Cucullu</strong>, who also dropped in.</span><span><br /><br />Strolling the shaded grounds were off-duty singer <strong>Holly Haebig Wake </strong>with her daughters <strong>Ladi and Livi Wake</strong>; <strong>Richard Taylor</strong> and <strong>Lynn Lucius</strong>; sculptor <strong>Kevin Giese</strong>; and violinist <strong>Bernard Zinck</strong> and UW-Milwaukee French professor <strong>Anita Alkhas</strong>. Volunteer <strong>Betsy Bromley</strong> manned a WUWM booth. The garden is gearing up for a family fun fundraiser on Aug. 16.</span><strong><span><br /><br />Apocalypse:</span></strong><span> The end of the world isn't typically funny, except for some of the antics in Pink Banana Theatre's “One-Act Festival: The End of the World” at the Next Act Theatre space. Seven short plays, six directors and numerous performers constructed a fun evening out of doom. Some of the cast from Sunset Playhouse's <em>Six Degrees of Separation</em> came on their night off: <strong>Greg Ryan</strong>, <strong>Joan End, Nate Press</strong> and <strong>Mark Turner</strong>. <strong>Kellee Selden-Huston</strong>, whose husband, <strong>Jim Huston</strong>, performed, and <strong>Adrian Feliciano</strong> were also in the crowd.</span><em><span><br /><br />If you have any tips for Boris and Doris, contact them at borisanddorisott@aol.com. Their next column will appear in the June 28 issue of the </span></em><span>Shepherd<em>.</em></span><span><br /> </span>