Boris and Doris On the Town

<strong>On the Boulevard:</strong> A delightful evening of words and wine “Verse and Vino”raised funds for the irrepressible Boulevard Theatre, celebrating its “first” 26 years. The expansively beautiful Zimmerman Architectural Studios in the Menomonee Valley hosted the literary extravaganza. Mucho vino from G. Groppi Food Market was served by beauties <strong>Ruth Boulet</strong>, <strong>Jamie Hankus</strong> and <strong>Elise Georgeson</strong>. Audubon High School concocted the delicious spread, which was organized by <strong>Melinda Salgado</strong>. Designer <strong>Holly Blomquist </strong>led tours of the historical complex.<br /><br />After the quick-witted <strong>Mark Bucher</strong> welcomed attendees and thanked board member <strong>Karen Ambrosh</strong> for her hard prep work, he introduced the 12 verse readers. The<em> Shepherd's </em><strong>John Schneider</strong> and <strong>Ruth Schudson</strong> chose Vachel Lindsay poems, and Windfall Theatre's <strong>Carol Zippel</strong> read W.B. Yeats' “Innisfree.” <strong>Janet Peterson</strong> delivered an empathetic verse about worrying, while actor <strong>David Flores</strong> read a poem by <strong>Antler</strong> and <strong>Ericka Wade</strong> chose “The Road Not Taken.”<br /><br />Raptly listening were <strong>Daniel (Pugs) Seung Pugliese</strong>, <strong>Mary Beth and Bill Shaffer</strong>, Tall Pines Conservancy Executive Director<strong> Susan Buchanan</strong>, <strong>Julie McHale</strong>, <strong>Jason and Lyn Krukowski</strong>, and <strong>Tom Gauthier</strong>, sporting an arm cast after a run-in with a car while crossing a street in Rome.<strong><br /><br />Back to Back:</strong> <strong>Cathy and Mario Costantini</strong> hosted a double-header at their beautiful La Lune Collection facility in Riverwest. Evening No. 1 raised funds for Danceworks' annual “Mad Hot Celebration” event, featuring winners of the citywide ballroom dance competition and a delicious spread by Antigua Latin Restaurant.<br /><br />The next night, the Florentine Opera hosted its annual "Pasta & Puccini" with a rustic Italian meal served al fresco by <strong>Joe Bartolotta</strong>. A sunset performance showcased Florentine Opera artists, concluding with a rousing sing-along of “That's Amore.” Among the more than a dozen “both nighters” were <strong>Michaela and Daryl Stuermer</strong>, whose daughter <strong>Fiona </strong>volunteered at both events; <strong>Katie Heil</strong> and <strong>Peter Mahler</strong>; <strong>Dr. Josh Smith</strong> and <strong>Lisa Quezada</strong>; <strong>Murph and John Burke</strong>; <strong>Paul Mathews</strong> and <strong>Colleen Fitzgerald</strong>; <strong>Deb and Todd Farris</strong>; <strong>Pam and Paul Miller</strong>; and <strong>Claire and Glen Hackmann</strong>; plus the Costantinis' children, <strong>Cristina and Nick</strong>.<br /><br />On the weather-perfect evening, B&D then stopped at Sala da Pranzo for chef <strong>Peter Balistreri's</strong> marvelous pasta and chatted with his sister <strong>Teresa</strong>, who co-owns the restaurant with their brother <strong>Tony</strong>. Nearby were <strong>Michael and Tonya Lueder</strong>, taking a quick break from parenting duties, as well as loyal patrons <strong>Ted and Brenda Peters</strong>.<strong><br /><br />Still Rockin':</strong> The life of the late, great Mark (Black Dog) Shurilla was celebrated at a jam-packed Shank Hall. “The Pavarotti of Rock,” <strong>Danny J</strong>, emceed, opening with “True Love Ways” and followed by performances by Mark's kin, including brother <strong>Larry Shurilla</strong> and niece <strong>Chelsea</strong> and nephews <strong>Lars and Keaton</strong>, plus <strong>Dave (Tosa) Cmelak</strong>. Shurilla's All-Star Tribute gang appeared, along with <strong>John Van Thiel</strong> cloning Elvis, <strong>Valor Yost</strong> and <strong>Liam Ford</strong> doing a mean Johnny Cash, <strong>Marla Marvelous</strong>, and <strong>Claire (Thunder) Sardina</strong>. Also on tap were <strong>Bob Jorin</strong> and <strong>Brian Kurzynski</strong> and Shurilla's other bands, including McTavish and The Blackholes.<br /><br />Mark's five siblings and their spouses were on hand, including sister <strong>Kim Rasmussen</strong> and her husband, <strong>Don</strong>, <strong>Kevin</strong> and his wife, <strong>Rosanne</strong>, <strong>Danny and Janet</strong>, and <strong>Shawn and Linda</strong>, plus the aforementioned<strong> Larry </strong>and wife <strong>Kathy</strong>. On exhibit were pieces of Shurilla memorabilia, including photo albums and vintage videos by <strong>Denny Darmek</strong> and <strong>Carey Borth</strong>.<strong><br /><br />Duane Dudek</strong> and <strong>Tom Lonergan</strong>, Shurilla pals since their UW-Milwaukee days 40 years ago, were joined by <strong>Marc Dulberger</strong>, <strong>Bob Reitman</strong>, <strong>Tricia Erbach</strong>, actor <strong>Michael Weber</strong>, <strong>Paul Cebar</strong>, <strong>Rachel Anastasi</strong>, Arrival Records' <strong>Rick Rand</strong>, and <strong>Bruce Pattison</strong> and <strong>Linda Lesgold</strong>. About 20 die-hards reminisced until 3 a.m.<br /><br />Also there was concert promoter and Shank Hall owner <strong>Peter Jest</strong>, who recently married <strong>Karen Hayden</strong>, an employee of that iconic venue. For their wedding, the Panos Banquet Hall reception featured all-star wedding band Semi-Twang, <strong>Robin Pluer</strong> and <strong>Paul Cebar</strong>, taking guest star roles behind the microphone. The <em>Shepherd's</em> <strong>Dave Luhrssen</strong> was best man, there with <strong>Mary Manion</strong>, director of Landmarks Gallery. Among the wedding guests were Summerfest music director <strong>Bob Babisch</strong>, longtime FM DJs <strong>Steve Amann</strong> and <strong>Marilyn Mee</strong>, <strong>Randy Sprecher</strong> of brewing fame, and promoter <strong>Randy McElrath</strong>, head of the old Stardate Productions.<strong><br /><br />Rainy Daze:</strong> Milwaukee's dry spell finally ended (temporarily) just as the season's initial Fox Point Farmers' Market shuttered for the day. Celebrating their 10th season, organizers <strong>Mary and Jim LaCharite</strong> performed traditional yeoman's duty.<br /><br />Entertaining were <strong>Jeff Green</strong> and his son <strong>Tom</strong>, drummer <strong>Julio Pabon</strong> and <strong>Lance Lichter</strong> and <strong>Roxane Davidoff</strong>, back from Santa Barbara, Calif. Fresh-veggie fans included <strong>Debbie and Jim Schwartz</strong>; Realtor <strong>Lauren Siegel</strong>; <strong>Jeff Ziebelman</strong> and NuGenesis Farm dietitian <strong>Betty Holloway</strong>; <strong>Lee Frederick</strong>; and <strong>Tyler Hawks</strong> and <strong>Marty Katz</strong>, post-bike ride. <strong>Jamie Berg</strong> from the North Shore Health Department handed out info. New to the market, vendor <strong>Kathy Conti</strong> sold her coffee, helped by daughters <strong>Katie and Ashley Groh</strong>. Pal <strong>Elise Wabiszewski</strong> stopped for a cup.