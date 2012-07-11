Boris and Doris On the Town

<strong><em>Muy Caliente</em>:</strong> Salsa night at Alterra on the Lake was musically hot, hot, hot. Music fans packed the coffeehouse's concert patio to groove with Caché & the Pueblo Latino Orchestra with bandleader <strong>Cecil Negrón</strong>. Guest artists included singer <strong>Felix Burgos</strong>. An added attraction was bomba dancing with dazzling moves by <strong>Miriam Levie</strong> and <strong>Karlies Kelley</strong>.<br /><br />Showing off their own smooth moves in the audience were Rockwell Automation's <strong>Shimai Wu</strong> and <strong>Dr. Karen Padua</strong>, <strong>Bob Miller</strong>, <strong>Matt Kirsling</strong> and <strong>Carrie Koss Vallejo</strong>. <strong>Tamar Peltz</strong> and toddler <strong>Oliver</strong> also swung, there with her mother <strong>Sally Peltz</strong>.<br /><br />Circulating were Latin dance teacher <strong>Danny Balderas</strong>, sax maestro <strong>José Quiñones</strong>, and ReiCon's development manager <strong>Martin Gross</strong>, now back in Milwaukee, with his cycling friends <strong>Giovanni Guzman</strong> and <strong>Freddy Hurtado</strong>, both from Lima. Pals since their Greendale High School days and catching up were <strong>Kathy Starck</strong>, from Victory Personnel Services, and writer <strong>Peggy Sue Dunigan</strong>. Guitar great <strong>Peter Roller</strong>, finalizing a retrospective on Milwaukee garage bands for The History Press, lounged with wife <strong>Terri</strong>, niece <strong>JoAnne</strong> and her husband <strong>Rafael Elizalde</strong> with baby <strong>Rafaelito</strong>. <strong>Yvonne and Jeff Ternes</strong> and their dog Belle motored in from Wauwatosa.<strong><br /><br />Art, More Art:</strong> Art fans and flower lovers poured into the opening reception of the Charles Allis Art Museum's “Our Gardens Inside and Out,” a not-to-be-missed pageant of 73 artists and their garden-inspired works. <strong>Jane Brite</strong>, guest curator/veteran art maven and founding director of the Walker's Point Center for the Arts, assembled the exhibit over a fast-paced three months.<br /><br />Brite spoke about that challenging experience, thanking retired librarian <strong>Shirley Conlon </strong>and <strong>John Larner</strong> for their organizational help. Some of the artists then discussed their inspirations. Among them were <strong>Jill Bedford</strong>, <strong>Jean Crane</strong>, <strong>Jill Sebastian</strong>, <strong>Sandra Byers</strong>, <strong>Pat Hidson</strong>, <strong>Truman Lowe</strong>, <strong>Peggy Flora Zalucha</strong> and journalist <strong>Jan Uebelherr</strong>, who read a letter from her brother, artist <strong>Tom Uebelherr,</strong> who was vacationing. Jan was escorted by her husband <strong>Doug Letendre</strong>.<br /><br />Other participating artists on hand were <strong>Sally Duback</strong> with her husband <strong>Warren Kreunen</strong>, <strong>Laura Easey Jones</strong>, <strong>Linda Wervey Vitamvas</strong>, <strong>Paul Brnak</strong>, whose sister <strong>Deborah</strong> stopped by, Vanguard Sculpture Services'<strong> Beth Sahagian-Allsopp</strong>, and <strong>Alice Steuck Konkel</strong> with her husband <strong>Dave</strong>.<br /><br />Reveling in the renderings were gallery board member <strong>Melissa Mooney</strong>, whose daughter, University of Wisconsin student <strong>Alex Schultz,</strong> is working at the museum for the summer; historian <strong>E.J. Brumder</strong>, soon celebrating a major birthday; MIAD's <strong>Steve Horvath</strong>; the ubiquitous <strong>Lenore Lee</strong>; and <strong>Win Thrall</strong>.<br /><br />The 10th Street Gallery at In Tandem Theatre celebrated the culmination of its first artist-in-residence program with a group show of the involved artists<strong>Jason Altobelli</strong>, <strong>April Heding</strong>, <strong>Shannon Molter</strong>, <strong>Kari Garon</strong> and <strong>Laura Gorzek</strong>. Curator <strong>Miranda Levy</strong> doubled as the evening's bartender. In Tandem's dynamic management duo, <strong>Chris and Jane Flieller</strong>, recently returned from England's Lake Country, where Jane turned the Big 5-0. Their troupe was gearing up for a season preview night on July 10.<strong><br /><br />Anchors Aweigh:</strong> Lake Park's Musical Mondays launched its 15th rousing season with a record crowd enjoying the music of Liberty Call, the Navy's show band from Naval Station Great Lakes. The evening also celebrated the grand opening of the beautiful new Lake Park Summer Stage, featuring remarks by Milwaukee County Parks guru <strong>Sue Black</strong>.<br /><br />Among the building committee were landscape architect extraordinaire <strong>Dennis Buettner</strong>, <strong>Tom Cheney</strong>, <strong>Sandy Wiegand</strong>, <strong>Mary Ritchie</strong>, <strong>Anne Trainer</strong> and <strong>Steve Morse</strong>. Other powers-that-be were <strong>Jim Cope</strong>, Musical Mondays' coordinator; <strong>Thallis Drake</strong>, who books the musicians; Lake Park Friends President <strong>Phil Schultz</strong>; and <strong>Ann Wollmer</strong>, administrator of the hard-working Lake Park Friends, plus her husband <strong>Steve</strong> and their family.<strong><br /><br />Tuning In:</strong> 88Nine Radio Milwaukee members were treated to an exciting on-air show at Potawatomi's Northern Lights Theatre with four songs by Fitz and the Tantrums and an interview with lead singer <strong>Michael (Fitz) Fitzpatrick</strong>, hosted by station veteran <strong>Mark Keefe</strong>. The group performed later that night at Summerfest.<br /><br />Manning the check-in desk were Radio Milwaukee's development director <strong>Francesca Kempfer</strong>, and “the other Doris,”<em> </em><strong>Doris Wessels</strong>. <strong>Dori Zori</strong> of WMSE was also there along with <strong>Sue and Tom Martin</strong>; Radio Milwaukee board chair <strong>Sarah Zimmerman</strong>; <strong>Kyle Weatherly</strong> from Solaris with <strong>Angela Kafka</strong>; <strong>Matt Krummel</strong> from Aurora Health Care and <strong>Jordan Kush</strong>.<br /><br />Also in the crowd was a euphoric <strong>Marci Pelzer</strong>, who after trying to get an emissions test and finding the building closed (cutbacks) had time on her hands to try her slot machine luck. She wound up with a $350 check burning the proverbial hole in her pocket.<em><br /><br />If you have any tips for Boris and Doris, contact them at borisanddorisott@aol.com. Their next column will appear in the May 31 issue of the Shepherd.