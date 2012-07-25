Boris and Doris On the Town

<strong>Wednesday Dilemmas:</strong> Live @ the Lakefront… River Rhythms… Wonderful Wednesdays in Lake Park... B&D flipped the proverbial coin and headed to the new Hart Park Rotary Performance Pavilion in Wauwatosa. Featured at the Tosa Tonight Summer Concert Series was a double-header with The Differentials and the 5 Card Studs, fresh from several Green Bay gigs where the studs earned a mayoral proclamation.<br /><br />Between bands, Tosa Skateboarders United (TSU) organized a demo of budding pro boarders including <strong>Owen Liban</strong>, <strong>Zyler Tracey</strong>, <strong>Auggie </strong>and <strong>Colin</strong> <strong>Schmitz </strong>and <strong>Jack Ward</strong>. Board member <strong>Mike Doyle</strong> spoke about their mission to build a 17,000-square-foot skateboard and BMX facility at the park. <br /><br /> Other circulating TSU board members included Doyle's wife, <strong>Judy</strong>, <strong>Ron Grimm</strong>, and <strong>Bryan Tracey</strong>, there with his wife, <strong>Carmen Tracey</strong>, of Carmen's Holistic Healing. Tosa Tonight Executive Director <strong>Rick Bauer</strong> and the board VP, musician <strong>Brian Leahy</strong>, thanked the many sponsors. Taking in the show were <strong>Molly Michelz</strong>, <strong>Mary Vanderven</strong> and <strong>Linda Cupertino</strong>, aunt of skateboard pro Greg Lutzka.<br /><br />Pulling the money-raising bandwagon were <strong>Maggie Guran</strong> and mom <strong>Kelly</strong>, there with husband <strong>Kreg</strong>; <strong>Chris and Paula Lukach</strong>; <strong>Jennifer Shepard and Aksel Sidem</strong>, with kids <strong>Max and Alex</strong>; <strong>Mary Wimmer</strong> and her daughter <strong>Maureen Fleissner</strong>, riding over on their bikes; <strong>Joyce and Mark Gullicksen</strong>; <strong>Maris Fredricks</strong>; and <strong>Marilyn Martinez</strong>. <strong>Holly Segel</strong> danced with grandkids <strong>Auggie and Charlotte Wabiszewski</strong>. Overseeing the Metcalfe's Market booth was <strong>Christine Maciejewski</strong>, along with <strong>Peggy Miller</strong> and <strong>Cathy Wagner</strong>.<strong><br /><br />Goodbye, Deb:</strong> Around 600 family, friends and co-workers met at Shully's in Thiensville to celebrate the too-short life of Debra Usinger. Family included her sisters <strong>Karen Schnetzky</strong>, <strong>Barbara Becker</strong>, with husband <strong>Steve</strong>, and <strong>Heidi Maetzold</strong>, plus brother <strong>Fritz</strong> and <strong>Joseph Kujawa</strong>, Debra's partner of 31 years. Many of the Usinger crew (her “elves”) wore fanciful commemorative T-shirts. <br /><br />Debra's “Girls Camp” group<strong>Cecilia Gilbert</strong>, <strong>Beth Nicols</strong>, <strong>Jenny Berkel</strong>, <strong>Amy Chionchio</strong> and <strong>Jan Kotowicz</strong>reminisced. Also celebrating Debra's life were <strong>Kimberly Montgomery</strong>, <strong>Cindy Moran</strong> and husband <strong>Todd Broadie</strong>, <strong>Dan McCarthy</strong>, Alverno College's <strong>Jodi Eastberg</strong>, heading to a London sabbatical, and her husband, Pabst Mansion historian <strong>John Eastberg</strong>, <strong>Joan Farrell</strong>, <strong>Jenny Weiss</strong>, <strong>Virginia Riddle</strong>, <strong>Jeff and Stephanie Sherman</strong>, <strong>Stacie Callies</strong>, <strong>Tracy Stockwell</strong>, <strong>Andrea and Richard Wagner</strong> from Trophy Athletic, and developer <strong>Randy Bryant</strong>, president of the Milwaukee County Historical Society. The group watched a touching PowerPoint of Usinger's life.<strong><br /><br />Going Green:</strong> Nearly 6,000 people descended on Mequon Rotary Park for Gathering on the Green, featuring Under the Streetlamp. Executive Director <strong>Beth Bauer</strong> and board chair <strong>Joyce Altman </strong>welcomed attendees. Among tent sponsors were <strong>Marsha Block</strong>, hosting a group including UW's <strong>Rosemary Potter</strong>; <strong>Phyllis Petri</strong>; healer <strong>Victoria Leigh</strong>; Rotary Club of Milwaukee's <strong>Mary McCormick</strong>; publisher <strong>Kira Henschel</strong>; and TransitionWork's <strong>Dottie Graham</strong>. <strong><br /><br />Penny Segel</strong> and her daughter <strong>Lauren Pajot</strong>, the program book designer, laid out a delicious spread enjoyed by her sister <strong>Jennifer Segel </strong>and boyfriend <strong>Turner Kunkel</strong>; <strong>Rose Spano Iannelli</strong> and her sister <strong>Fay Spano</strong>; <strong>Yo Krukowski</strong>; and <strong>Maryde Forsberg</strong>. <strong>Rich Longabaugh's</strong> tent was the rockingest. In the crowd were <strong>John Eckl</strong>, his daughter <strong>Meredith</strong>, and <strong>Ryan Greb</strong> with Direct Supply.<strong><br /><br />Art Anew:</strong> <strong>Patrick Farrell</strong> fans packed the dynamite opening of his “New Oil Paintings: Looking Back” show at Tory Folliard Gallery. <strong>Chris and Joanna Smocke</strong> drove down from Waupaca; <strong>Bill and Judy Knight</strong> and <strong>Pat Kelly</strong> came from Chicago; and <strong>Robert Parrish</strong> and <strong>Richard Steele</strong> visited from their new home in Palm Springs. <br /><br />Clients and friends included doctors <strong>Garland Yarborough</strong>, <strong>James Mathew</strong> and <strong>Tim Hart</strong>, plus <strong>Pat Van Alyea</strong>, <strong>John and Rosemary Monroe</strong>, <strong>Dottie Mock</strong> and <strong>Susan Conway</strong>. Gallery dealers <strong>Katie Gingrass</strong>, <strong>Elaine Erickson</strong>, <strong>Debra Brehmer</strong>, <strong>Barbie Blutstein</strong> and <strong>Cathy Fricano</strong> also attended. <strong>Jack Eigel </strong>looked spiffy in purchases from a recent China jaunt. Gallery manager <strong>Emily Gaustad</strong> and assistant director <strong>Christine Anderson </strong>ably ran the show. Afterward, Coquette Café offered a special “Patrick Farrell dessert.”<strong><br /><br />Africa Aid:</strong> A Uganda Behavioral Health Alliance fundraiser was hosted at the home of <strong>Jim Gramling</strong> and <strong>Linda Velasco</strong>. Board chair <strong>Jim Andreoni</strong>, Goodwill Industries' CIO; <strong>Pat Dunn</strong>; psychotherapist <strong>Marlene Schwartz</strong>; Sebastian Family Psychology owner <strong>Sebastian Ssempijja</strong> and his wife, <strong>Yvonne</strong>,<strong> </strong>a CPA; psychotherapist <strong>Peter Ruta</strong>; <strong>Dr. Ian Gilson</strong>; and counselor <strong>Julius Agara</strong> were in the crowd.<strong><br /><br />Big Dogs, Little Dogs:</strong> Canines of every imaginable breed descended upon McKinley Park for Central Bark Fido Fest as <strong>Kerry Krienitz</strong>, <strong>Nicole Cybela</strong> and <strong>Katie Wilke</strong> kept up a tight organizational leash. Sherlock, a papillon, brought owner <strong>Joy Mamawan</strong>, while beagles Salty, Sasha, Abbie and Hobo escorted <strong>Mark Kelnhofer</strong>. <strong>Chris Zuba</strong> had the best-dressed dog, Suki, in a pink nautical ensemble, and <strong>Nicki Rydell</strong>, there with daughters <strong>Emma and Abbi</strong>, pushed Savannah, their five-pound Shih-poo, in a stroller.<br /><br />Actor <strong>Patrick Lawlor,</strong> from Friends of the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC), emceed a showing of adoptable dogs. Vendors included <strong>Stephanie Bartz</strong>, displaying her new book, <em>For the Love of Dogs</em>, digital illustrator/painter <strong>Brittany Farina</strong>, groomer <strong>Jessica Pfannerstill</strong>, <strong>Erik and Sherri Losby</strong> from The Pet Outpost, and pet sitter <strong>Lori Mendelsohn Thomas</strong>. Pooches cued up for <strong>Judy Montgomery</strong> and <strong>Clint King</strong>'s Pup-tinis, with water and a hot dog in a plastic martini glass.