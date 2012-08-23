Boris and Doris On the Town

<strong>Garden Smiles:</strong> After a rare rainstorm, Lynden Sculpture Garden was blessed by the weather gods for its inaugural Harry & Peg Bradley's Backyard Barbecue. Braise, recently named by <em>Bon Appetit </em>as one of the country's top 50 new restaurants, created a spectacular meal, including a scrumptious pig roast. Guests at the sold-out event of 200-plus were greeted by musicians <strong>Catherine Kolb</strong> and <strong>Julie Slightam</strong>, while Vegas magician <strong>Ben Seidman</strong>, an ex-Shorewoodian, dazzled the crowd.<br /><br />Working through the evening, artist <strong>Pamela Ruschman</strong> created a beautiful oil painting that was then auctioned off. Bradley Family Foundation board members hosted. Among them were <strong>David Uihlein</strong>, with his wife, <strong>Julia</strong>, son <strong>Charlie</strong> with girlfriend <strong>Rachel Parent</strong>; daughter <strong>Liza</strong> with her husband, <strong>David Sadoff</strong>; <strong>Sarah Zimmerman</strong> with her husband, <strong>Steve</strong>, and sons <strong>Joe and Nate</strong>; <strong>Fran Croak</strong> with his wife, <strong>Judith</strong>; and <strong>Margie Lund</strong>, with her husband, <strong>Mike Lund</strong>, an associate of Croak at Stafford Rosenbaum, an event sponsor. The Brico Fund's <strong>Lynde Uihlein</strong> also circulated.<strong><br /><br />Kathy Beronja</strong> from principal sponsor Baird came with a group. Parents with children included <strong>Susanna and Justin Mortara</strong>, <strong>Kristin and John Sheehan</strong>, <strong>Laura and John Emory</strong> and <strong>Stephanie and Aaron Gardner</strong>. Fancying the Lynden's art were <strong>Denasha Scott</strong> and her husband, <strong>George Charnecki</strong>, <strong>Alden and Gus Taylor</strong>, <strong>Gail Kursel</strong> and her husband, <strong>Franz Backus</strong>, <strong>Hetty and Dick Tollefson</strong>, Ten Chimneys' <strong>Keith MacKay</strong> and the Milwaukee Art Museum's <strong>Mel Buchanan</strong>. Volunteers included photographer <strong>Thomas Hellstrom</strong>; artist/curator <strong>Nicholas Frank</strong>; urban agriculture educator <strong>McNeal Stepien</strong>, whose husband, <strong>Jeremy</strong>, is Lynden's education director; and <strong>Jenni Groot</strong>, Lynden's former education assistant, now off to grad school.<strong><br /><br />Memorial Banding:</strong> A moving evening at Shank Hall raised funds for the Sikh community after the horrific temple massacre. Partnering for the concert were Violent Femmes' <strong>Brian Ritchie</strong>, Shank Hall's <strong>Peter Jest</strong> and Kirtan with <strong>Ragani </strong>and her musicians. Other entertainers included The Danglers' <strong>John Sparrow and Dave Gelting</strong>, <strong>Silas Ritchie</strong> on electronics, bassist <strong>Michael Kashou</strong>, guitarist <strong>Peter Roller</strong> and <strong>Matthew Skoller</strong> on harmonica.<br /><br />Adding to the experience were beautiful visuals created by <strong>Dale Kaminski and Reuben Fortier</strong> from PakaPaka Light Show. Inspired by the music, poet/artist <strong>Suzanne Rosenblatt</strong>, <strong>Joanna Jobson</strong> and <strong>Diane and Dale Pautzke</strong> were moved to dance. In the packed audience were activist <strong>Jim Godsil</strong>, <strong>Anne and Randy Sprecher</strong>,<strong> </strong>pals <strong>Pattie Savage</strong>, <strong>Gaurie Rodman</strong>, <strong>Sandy Friedman</strong> and <strong>Maria Pandazi</strong>; and <strong>Ian Powell</strong> and <strong>George Darrow </strong>from Trance & Dance Band. The event raised $3,100.<strong><br /><br />Celebrating Moons:</strong> <strong>Bob Joehnk</strong> of Wells Fargo Advisors hosted a 2Moon soiree with “chic white” as suggested attire. Snappy in a Moroccan tunic, Joehnk chatted with <strong>Andy Nunemaker </strong>and <strong>Wendy Slocum</strong>, all fellow past board members of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, as Slocum's husband, <strong>Peter</strong>, visited with Joehnk's sister <strong>Liz</strong> and brother <strong>Tom</strong> and wife <strong>Kristeen</strong>. <strong>Joe and Tami Sweeney</strong> related that their son <strong>Conor</strong>, Paul Ryan's press secretary, was phoned in Italy by his boss about a certain GOP veep candidacy.<br /><br />Reveling in the Lake Michigan bluff-side view was attorney <strong>Randy Reinhardt</strong>, <strong>Heather Krause</strong> of Krause Funeral Homes, <strong>Louise Kempe</strong>, <strong>Tabatha DiRubba</strong> from GLOW Salon, <strong>Jimmy Taylor</strong>, and <strong>Bob Schneider</strong>, who owns Bahama Bob's in Gulf Shores, Ala. Guests savored Russian kabobs by caterer <strong>Arturo Zakhurints</strong>, with poolside music by classic rockers Fat Pig. During a band break, Joehnke's son <strong>Bobby</strong> performed a hilarious comedy routine, amusing clothiers <strong>David and Patti Aversa</strong> and CPA <strong>Pete Dhein</strong>, there with his wife, <strong>Catherine</strong>.<strong><br /><br />Beach Blowout:</strong> After postponing July Fourth fireworks because of drought concerns, Atwater Beach capped a fun-filled evening with a pyrotechnic display a month-plus later. Neighbors sipped Barefoot Wine and Big Bay Brewing beers, chowing on barbecue while the bands played on. Featured were Fred Bliffert & The Atwater Beach Blues Band with <strong>Fred Bliffert</strong>, <strong>Mary Broad</strong>, <strong>Peter Roller</strong> and vocalist <strong>Mark Saichek</strong>, followed by Lil' Debbie & The Tone Gods highlighting <strong>Bobby Wo</strong>, <strong>Debbie Parker</strong> and <strong>Tall Mike Cornwell</strong>; and Dukster.<br /><br />Event organizer<strong> Jay Urban </strong>welcomed a crowd that included Mary Broad's sister <strong>Sharon Broad Maier</strong>, founder of Atwater Bright Beginnings, and their mom <strong>Peggy Broad</strong>, a still young 89-year-old; Poco Loco's <strong>Dean Gardner</strong>; <strong>Randy Eidenberger</strong>; <strong>Rose and Kurt Glaisner</strong>; and <strong>Sandy Pasch</strong>, making a last-minute push toward her eventual primary victory in the 10th Assembly District race.<strong><br /><br />Oil and Vinegar:</strong> “Iron Chef America” judge <strong>Mario Rizzotti</strong> led an olive oil and balsamic vinegar tasting at Glorioso's Italian Market, with market controller <strong>Amanda Dentici</strong> making sure all went well. Sampling were <strong>Andrea Taxman</strong>, <strong>Jacquie Crema</strong>, sommelier <strong>Steve Rickun</strong>, <strong>Louis Santini</strong>, Potawatomi's food and beverage manager<strong> Donald Sally</strong>, and Sprecher Brewing's <strong>Tom Strelka</strong> with his wife, <strong>Angela</strong>. From Renaissance Theaterworks, celebrating its 20th season, were <strong>Jennifer Rupp</strong> and <strong>Lisa Rasmussen</strong> raffling off a three-play package.<br /><br />Afterward at Thai-namite, B&D spotted Theatre Gigante's <strong>Isabelle Kralj</strong> and <strong>Mark Anderson</strong> having just returned from New Mexico. The couple, along with their beloved dog Mama, was dining outside with <strong>Leni Vozlic</strong>, Isabelle's cousin from Slovenia, along with Theatre Gigante supporters, doctors <strong>Tom and Pat Bachhuber</strong>.<em><br /><br />If you have any tips for Boris and Doris, contact them at borisanddorisott@aol.com. Their next column will appear in the Sept. 6 issue of the </em>Shepherd<em>.</em>