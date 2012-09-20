Boris and Doris On the Town

Fashion Plates: The 14th annual Alliance Francaise Fete du Cercle d’Or celebrated Paris Fashion Week in high style, honoring Anne Leplae, executive director of the Alliance Francaise de Milwaukee, with a prestigious Les Palmes Académiques award. The medal was presented by Jean-Francois Rochard, deputy cultural attaché from Chicago’s French consulate. Sipping Kir Royale cocktails by Hotel Foster and wine donated by Mark Young, guests mixed and mingled throughout the beautifully redesigned home of Andy Nunemaker.

An outside fashion show featured couture from Faye’s boutique and Harleys for Men. The always-debonair Alliance board President John Gaebler welcomed the tres chic assembly. Jai Cherney from Jai Bird Productions designed the music for the show, as well as emceed and acted as auctioneer. Offerings included a dinner for eight at Pastiche, won by graphics maestro Michael Dillon, there with pal Loralyn Lassoued, recently relocated to Milwaukee.

Faye’s Faye Wetzel presented an ooh-la-la toast, thanking organizer Mary Emory and her own Faye staffers Jen Daoust and CJ Otto. The clutch of models showcased autumn’s trendy leather, high colors, bold graphic designs, fur and faux fur. Les mannequins strutted along the runway lined with metal bouquets created by Kendall (The Weld Guy) Polster. The glamorous girls were resplendent with bold pompom headgear and colorful makeup masks, thanks to Neroli and Blush. Even Nunemaker himself took a turn on the carpet, snappy in his designer shirt.

Among the Francophiles were John Wetzel, Dr. Richard Stone, Mike and Tonya Lueder, film buyer/consultant Mike Ogrodowski, Nada Johnson, Annemarie Sawkins wearing a spiffy hat from her collection, Meg Kasch and Aurora’s Jerry Janis, and Missy Isley-Poltrock. Also representing the Alliance were fund development coordinator Emily Dell and Robert Shaw.

Tammy, Not Tommy: A veritable who’s who of local Democrats poured into the Brico Fund headquarters to support U.S. Senate candidate Tammy Baldwin. In a stemwinder presentation, Baldwin elucidated the many differences between herself and her lobbyist opponent, Tommy Thompson.

Brico’s Lynde Uihlein hosted, along with Jackie Boynton, Sandra Dermond and Marsha Sehler. In the crowd were Marie Kingsbury and Leo Ries, Kathy Brumder, Karen Campbell, Sharon Canter, Danae Davis, Janet Fitch, Anne Landre and Charlie Dee, Mary McCormick, ACLU’s Chris Ahmuty, Joe Messinger, Linda Neff, Susan Peterson, Edie Radtke, David Riemer, Lucy Rosenberg, Carol Skornicka and Jennifer and Tom Williams.

Renaissance Milestone: Twenty years ago, a group of creative/talented/smart women created Renaissance Theaterworks, dedicated to focusing on the exploration of the feminine voice. Gathering at ComedySportz to celebrate the milestone were founding members Marie Kohler, Suzan Fete, Jennifer Rupp and Raeleen McMillion, as well as producing director Julie Swenson, who joined the company in 2001. Development director Lisa Rasmussen and her husband, Jake, were also on hand, celebrating their four-year anniversary.

Among the partiers were Lisa Bruce Lanzdorf; Meg Vartanian; Rev. Linda Loving; and Chamber Theatre’s Michael Wright. Taking in Packers action on the screen above the bar was Bill Zaferos, while his wife, Tracey Carson, and her mother Sally circulated, as did Jim Pickering and fellow actor Tami Workentin, Marti Gobel, YWCA President and CEO Paula Penebaker, longtime pals Joyce Rubenstein and Lisa Bridge, Walt Kelly and Sandra Hayes, Deborah Clifton, Julilly Kohler, Chamber Theatre’s Kirsten Mulvey and her husband, Bill Finn, creator of the BoothTag app, plus ComedySportz founder Dick Chudnow.

Music on Screen: The Cream City Soundcheck kick-off party at Turner Hall was a musical and visual blast, featuring R.A.S. Movement with Naima Adedapo, Kurt Raether from The Fatty Acids and Kane Place Record Club, among others. Keeping the documentary film previews and stage presentations moving on time were co-directors Jenny Plevin and Ryan Sarnowski, both of doc|UWM, which made the videos. Becky Cofta helped to market the event and Plevin’s sister Katie worked the door. Getting into it all were Matthew Dwyer, attorney Bruce Block, interim dean of UWM’s Peck School Scott Emmons, veteran musician Paul Cebar, and student filmmakers David Busse, Keil Mitchell and Olivia Gilbert.

For the Birds: Bird City Wisconsin recognized River Hills (now one of 54 Wisconsin communities with such distinction) for its long-term commitment to making the village a better place for residents and its extensive bird population. Celebrating the honor, locals turned out at Lynden Sculpture Garden for conversation, ice cream and a bird walk led by Bird City Wisconsin coordinator Carl Schwartz, along with a birdhouse-building demo by Bob Boucher.

From the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center were Anne Duffy, Heide Belz, Caryl Zaar and Diane Visty, showcasing several raptors, including Tallulah the turkey vulture, Aero the kestrel and Artie the red-tailed hawk. Admiring the flock were Larry Boyer; Sen. Alberta Darling; David Fritz; River Hills village engineer Mustafa Emir, his wife, Laura, and their children Jem and Leila; Dr. Jane Collis-Geers; Cato Schley; Sara Murphy; state Rep. Dan Knodl; and Bob Retko, the garden’s groundskeeper since 1966.

If you have any tips for Boris and Doris, contact them at borisanddorisott@aol.com. Their next column will appear in the Oct. 4 issue of the Shepherd .