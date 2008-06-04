Boris Doris ON THE TOWN

Boris Doris O N T H E T O W N

Bubbly Bash: “Champagne at the Allis” was flowing, necessitating a second shipment to be brought in mid-party at the Charles Allis Art Museum. Britishness was in the air with Ellen Zilli's delicious figs and Stilton cheese and a UW-Milwaukee ensemble in top hats and formal attire, loaned by Suzann Campbell of Miller and Campbell Costume Service. Auction winners were pleased with their prizes: New board chair Melissa Mooney captured a Ralph Selensky Hands of the Harpist print; Dr. Syd Johnson won a wine-tasting for 12 at Waterford Wine, donated by Ben Christiansen and Eliza Webb; and Mark Eppli picked up Stevie Wonder tickets. Artist JoAnna Poehlmann, there with Ken Treis, saw her Let's Talk Turkeygo to Melissa and Ken McNulty of Wisconsin Cheese Mart and Sally Duffy and Paul Tilleman got two round-trip tickets on the Lake Express ferry for their annual summer trip to Pentwater, Mich.

New Charles Allis exec director Elly Pick made the rounds. In the crowd were her 94year-old dad, Dr. James Pick, and son, John Pick-Jacobs; the event chair Gina Hansen and her husband, Tim; Mark Drewek, creative director at Laughlin, and his wife, Maureen Daly, just returned from France; Karin and John Thomure, FOCA's past president; Nancy Noonan, auction co-chair, and her husband, Dody; Win Thrall, and MAM's Joe Ketner and USM's Patty Ketner.

Hide House Fun: Gracious Catering hosted a delicious Brazilian theme party at The Loft in the Fifth Ward Hide House. Guests were greeted with a rose/grapefruit cocktail while executive chef Clifford Hull and sous-chef Blake Bengsch whipped up fantastic South American dishes. Gracious Catering owners/sisters Vesna Madunic and Marija Whitman, with her son, Charlie, greeted guests: Front Room Photography's Kristin Sullivan; writer/comedian Mel Miskimen and her husband, Mark, and Mark's fellow Acme Corp. worker Sue Heidt. Others circulating were Lynn Adams and Carrie Arrouet from Lela Boutique; Jessica Hearst from Jon Schlagenhaft Design; Sig Strautmanis from the General Capital Group; Dave Ratfelders, creative director at Culver Design (CD), along with CD's art director, Bob Nelson. VISIT Milwaukee graphic designer Zack Zupke and his fiancée Erin Roemer checked out the venue for their upcoming nuptials. Cruisin': The Milwaukee Boat Line threw fun cruise party aboard its Voyageur party craft. Owner Jake Chianelli, who owns both the Voyageur and Iroquois, greeted guests. Ensuring smooth sailing were General Manager Kaila Zoch; chief steward J.J. Holz; bartenders Rick Sheski and Haley New; and Patty Cleppe, ZHG event manager. The partiers included Kay Collins, of KBC Tour Company, with friends Vanessa

from VISIT Milwaukee and photographerJohn McCally fromH2D; Miller's Cynthia McPhedran, with fellow planners Keri Petri, Stephanie Krulc and Casey Renn; Ellen Sullivan, Manpower “ambassador”; Leah Ruesink, from Courtyard Marriott Brookfield; Brent Lawton and Anna Baran of Homestead Studio Suites.

Shopping Nirvana: Legacies Limited, Doris' bargain-hunting paradise, celebrated its 15th anniversary with a party hosted by proprietor Barb Wade and her staff, including Ann Schumacker, Fran Blom, Peggy McMahon, Mitzy Schumacher and Cari Connell. Checking the latest treasures were Hannah Golin; Mary Beth and Chuck Barnes; Kathy Bruce; Marge Eiche; dealer Dan Fortney; and collectors Jodi and John Eastberg. Pam Elliot and Sunny Williams stopped by after the opening of a photo show by Dr. Ronald Hart and international jewelry display by his wife, Franziska, at the Frank Allen Gallery across Port Road.

Birthday Girls: Lucky “Sex and the City” fans were treated to a private screening at the Times, hosted by birthday girls Tonit Calaway from Harley-Davidson and Rachel Schneider with Quarles & Brady, both celebrating their 40ths. The only male in the place was Times employee Rashad Karimar. From Harley were executive VP Gail Lione with her daughter, Margo Peyton; Joanne Bischmann; Kathleen Lawler; and Tchernavia Rocker. Among the Quarles clan were Christina Hernandez- Malaby; Kelly Twigger; Amalia Todryk; and Alyce Katayama.

Other partiers included Judge Maxine White; Johnson Controls' Shontra Powell; Felita Asley; Bethany Lyles; Marta Bianchini, Cubanitas owner; Mary Hubacher, Ellen Dizard and Pamela Orin from Davis & Kuelthau; Gaurie Rodman, now a VP at Irgens Development; developer Julie Solochek; Yolanda Williams, owner of Signature Hair Studio; Sheila Reynolds, general counsel at Children's Hospital; and Obama campaigner Martha Love.

After the show, the more hardy closed Kenadee's, where owner Tom Wackman treated the group royally. Twelve real die-hards then breakfasted at Ma Fischer's. Bigger Birthdays: Barb Ulichny's dad, Clarence Seybold, turned 90, and family and friends gathered at Barb's home to celebrate: Marge Turner, the b-day boy's significant other; Kent Quantius, a friend since third grade, and his wife, Barbara; Bill and Sharon Kempf; and former neighbors Karen and Art Hayes. Former state Sen. Peggy Rosenzweig; Helen Dixon; Lee Carroll, head of Healthcare for the Homeless; Connie Pukaite, former Mequon mayor; Chris McAuliffe, with New York Guardian Life; and MPS' Annabelle Pace were among those indulging in Metro Market's unbelievably delicious double-chocolate cake.

If you have any tips for Boris and Doris, contact them at borisanddorisott@aol.com. Their next column will appear in the June 19 issue of the Shepherd.