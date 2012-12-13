Boris and Doris On the Town

Java Time: Guests oohed and aahed over the new Stone Creek Coffee Roasters facility across from the Milwaukee Intermodal Station. The 1888 building underwent a design transformation by The Kubala Washatko Architects’ Mark Lefebvre. Stone Creek’s founder Eric Resch hosted, helping Mayor Tom Barrett wield a machete to cut the proverbial “coffee sack” ribbon. Other Stone Creekers on hand included Kristin Paltzer, Kendra Barron and chef Aaron Patin, who whipped up dynamite sweets, including pumpkin cheesecake. Resch’s wife, Melissa, kept watch over sons Felix and four-month-old Griffin. Sipping and circulating were Dr. Chip and Nancy Morris, NEWaukee president Ian Abston, Mark and Kaye Kass, Art Blair, 88Nine Radio Milwaukee’s Sarah Fierek, Steven and Raquel Filmanowicz, and Molly and Kevin Triggs. Singer-songwriter Sam Rodewald performed.

Bookin’ It: Current and former neighborhood activists turned out at the Washington Park Library to hear historian Paul Geenen talk about his latest tome, Sherman Park: A Legacy of Diversity in Milwaukee . Library branch manager Brian Williams-Van Klooster introduced Geenen.

Among longtime pals from Geenen’s Men Who Read book club were Bill Werner, Ken Robinson, Jim Gramling, John Bach, Ed Valent and Dr. Tom Jackson and their significant others. Also on hand were Geenen’s wife, Pat, and her Alverno College colleague Kathy Lake, Eva Rumpf, Kay and Otto Pena, Rich McGuire, Mike Dawson, Mary Nervig, Fran Bauer, librarian Dan Lee, Michelle Goldstein, and attorney Sue Gramling, her son Ben, daughter-in-law Nicole and grandkids.

Punk Memories: A fundraiser for Steve Nodine’s upcoming book The Cease Is Increase , an oral history of Milwaukee’s ‘70s and ‘80s punk and alternative music scene, was held at Shank Hall. Trance & Dance Band opened, gearing up for a Linneman’s gig on Dec. 15. Other bands included Johnny Washday, Sacred Order, The Crusties, Magic Bullet Theory and Cream City Gypsys, with Clancy Carroll emceeing. In the crowd were Barb Stuckert, Jade Tremarello, Atomic Records’ Rich Menning and Testa Rosa’s Betty Blexrud-Strigens and Damien Strigens.

Celebrating History: Historic Water Tower Neighborhood members got into the holiday spirit at a beautiful house party held at the stately manse of the organization’s past president, Andy Nunemaker. In addition to current president, Foley & Lardner attorney Lloyd Dickinson, other former presidents on hand were Pat Van Alyea with her daughter Stephanie, Fran and Mary Wasielewski, John Bach, Mike Benton, Jeff Bentoff and his wife, Julie Penman, Sandra McSweeney with her husband, Marc, and David Remstad, NML’s chief actuary.

Pat Small and his sister Virginia also attended, along with David Rubin and Peter and Thea Kovac.

Century Young: Not many folks turning 100 still do crossword puzzles, play Scrabble, dance, garden and climb aboard a Harley for a photo op. But Louise Behlow is the exception. She was surprised by a centennial birthday blowout at the Hot Water Wherehouse organized by her daughter, author Marla Zahn, and Cherryl Erlandsson. The Liam Ford Band and crooner Angelo Castronovo entertained.

Speakers included author Jean Davidson, who spoke about the WWII years, when Louise worked at Harley-Davidson; a tuxedoed Dick Yahr presented a birthday certificate from Grafton, her hometown of 70 years; and Jon Oeflein talked about the displayed Knucklehead cycle. Among the celebrators were artist/photographer John Waite, Mark and Annette Enters, Francisco Rojas Benitez and Sherry Lemke, Jim Barnes, Sky Schultz, Dr. Luca Alverno, Ron Lee, Mike Celoni and poet Jeanie Dean.

Pies and More Pies: The second annual “bring your favorite pie” party, thrown by East Siders Anne and Tom Metcalfe, attracted more than 40 pies from friends and neighbors. An online vote chose Radhika Maheshwari’s samosa pie as crowd favorite. Other top picks included the host’s traditional British Fish Pie, consisting of boiled eggs, béchamel sauce, mashed potatoes and cooked fish; Jen Rosenberg’s coconut and lemon treat; Sharon Lerner Grinker’s moose pie, made from a Canadian moose scored by her husband, Mike; Marisa Elder brought a lamb navarin pie; Laura and Dennis Birchall created a yummy pecan/chocolate/coffee revelation; Planned Parenthood’s Linda Neff, there with her husband, Chuck Hardinger, made delicious mini-pies; and Douglas McCubbin, of the Milwaukee Ballet, made a Aussie sausage roll.

Gala Gig: The Hope Shining Gala, raising funds for the Healing Center, attracted more than 300 patrons to the Bradley Pavilion of the Marcus Center. Fox 6 News’ Kim Murphy emceed, with remarks by organization director Maryann Clesceri and moving survivor stories. Hope Shining awards were presented to Sally Turner by Dr. Kristen Reynolds and to Linda Davis, introduced by former Gov. Jim Doyle.

At the Brico Fund’s table were executive director Anne Summers and her husband, Gary; Sarah and Steve Zimmerman; and Melissa and Bill Nimke. Aurora’s Elaine Maly, Planned Parenthood’s Teri Huyck, Dick Weiss, political consultant Patrick Guarasci and Dr. Laroyce Chambers were also in the crowd.

If you have any tips for Boris and Doris, contact them at borisanddorisott@aol.com. Their next column will appear in the Dec. 27 issue of the Shepherd .