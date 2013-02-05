Boris and Doris On the Town

Stay Tuned: After the success of the first 88Nine Radio Milwaukee Soundbites fundraiser last year, this year’s attendance soared to 340 at a recent sellout at the Iron Horse Hotel. The crowd was treated to unsurpassed gourmet delights from 13 of Milwaukee’s top restaurants, such as slow-roasted pig with brioche rolls from Smyth’s Scott Pampuch, Trocadero’s duck fat-seared foie gras, Wolf Peach chef Daniel Jacobs’ pigs’ feet ravioli and empanadas with harissa-stewed squash from Braise’s David Swanson.

In the crowd were Nan Teske and Jordan Dechambre, now with Iron Horse; Action Graphics’ Raphael Horvath and his wife, Lorriann; Neille Hoffman and Ken Kornacki from Aurum Design; Jen and Bill Koch and Lisa Downey from Midwest Cycling Series; Dave Bavlnka of the Milk Marketing Board; GMR Marketing’s Lynn Beyer; and nonprofit finance veteran Lanie Wasserman from IFF.

Grand Digs: It was a spectacular night at the under-construction North End, the Mandel Group’s latest residential development. The evening featured “Gypsy Noir” music performed by Vitrolum Republic members Chuck Lawton, Nick and Jordan Waraksa and Benjamin Schaefer. A one-of-a-kind cinematic experience led guests through several apartments, showcasing six film genres created by Honeycomb Productions in association with Plaid Tuba. Participating filmmakers were Andrew Swant, Erik Ljung, John Roberts, Kurt Raether, Carol Brandt and WC Tank, the latter starring in the project, along with Sean Kafer and Olivia Gonzales.

Developer Barry Mandel stopped by, as did Engberg Anderson’s Mark Ernst with his wife, Slowpoke owner Kathleen McGlone, and Eric Ponto, plus 88Nine Radio Milwaukee’s Sarah Fierek, builder Ray Hintz, a beautifully tatted Erin Ringo Guk and Benjamin Burdick from Sway Remodeling, as well as Adam Carr and James Carlson.

La Musique: L’Alliance Française de Milwaukee and Early Music Now (EMN) joined forces for a talk by Gabrielle Verdier on French Baroque music. The session was held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, preceding EMN’s presentation of the ensemble Masques from Montreal on Saturday, Feb.16.

Her chat was also the first of the Alliance’s new monthly cultural meetings. Hanging on every (French) word, the crowd included Francophile extraordinaire Mary Emory; EMN’s executive and artistic director Charles Sullivan, who left to catch the preview of Skylight’s Edith Piaf On Stage ; Kathy and Ian Lambert; the ever-debonair John Gaebler, the Alliance’s president; IT expert Jean-Roch Grenetier, who hails from Lyon; Joan Parsley, artistic director of Ensemble Musical Offerings; violinist Bernard Zinck; UW-Milwaukee lecturer Eric Anderson; and Annemarie Sawkins, curator of the upcoming “Modern Rookwood, 1918-1933” at the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum.

Wine and Song: On a recent wintry night, Vino 100 Tosa was cozied with music by the Insouciant Trio’s Gare Hofstad, Tom Schwark and Keith Watling. Keeping the libations flowing were manager Lenny Hanson and bartender A.J. Kramer, recruited by his dad, Vino 100’s owner, Dennis Kramer. Still dancing after 37 years of marriage were Doc and Lepa Munns. Also enjoying the music were travel consultant Marsha Tarney, hydrogeologist J. Hnat, Maureen Haig and Tim Zanowski, recently relocated from West Palm Beach.

At the bar were Zywave’s Krissy Fischer and Froedtert pharmacist Casie Walsh, A.J.’s pal Ryan Kais, and Anne Kirschling and Ashley Kissinger. At tables were artist and electrician Jack Lake and his nephew, Zach Strong, plus med students Kristen Fox, Lara India, Courtney McKee, Andrea Rivas and Erin Kropp with Bryndon Oleson.

Fill’er Up: Opening night at the Riverwest Filling Station was packed. There were no leftover traces of the once Albanese’s restaurant. Locals stopped by to check out the attractive urban/industrial renovation by the Flux Design crew, holding court in the corner. Doing double duty were owners Allen and Kari Church and Bryan Atinsky, who also chefs with Adam Lovick. Bartender Erin Fritsch was once at Art Bar.

Attracted by the 30-plus tap beers and expansive menu, Riverwesters included Vince Bushell from Riverwest Currents ; Ruth Weill; Larry “Spike” Bandy, the “Man-About-Riverwest”; Jeff Dupuy; Columbia-St. Mary’s RN Melissa Sims; Bonnie Jonet; Jessica Binder, education director of Bicycle Federation of Wisconsin; teacher Ellie Pierson with Ian Powell, who then headed off to host his Riverwest Radio Show, “Stone Soup.”

Circulating were Windowman owner Rick Hake; Zoological Society of Milwaukee chief Bert Davis; Thomas Harris, the county’s community relations director; and Charlie Hart with Coldwell Banker’s Gaby Boutillier, who ran into Nicolet pal Michael Bathke, there with his mom, Karen Dimberg. Adorning the walls was attractive art by David Najib Kasir, dining with his children, Lanei and Amelie.

Goodbye, Sally: Despite an impending storm, more than 100 people came to the Italian Community Center to pay tribute to the inimitable Sally Marks. A childhood star in Hollywood, Marks revived her acting skills in Milwaukee theater after a career in medical technology. Husband Robb Marks greeted her adoring family, friends and fans from the entertainment community. The Renaissance Theaterworks women organized the fete, with Suzan Fete putting together a photo board, Julie Swenson hosting tributes and Jennifer Rupp and Lisa Rasmussen lending a hand. Dixieland jazz music honored Marks’ love of New Orleans and jazz.

