Boris and Doris On the Town

Musical Aid: Milwaukee’s top musicians joined the cause at Turner Hall to support and raise funds for Josh Tovar, their musical brother saddled with medical bills. Backed by his band, Chasin’ Mason, singers cloned Bono while performing U2’s The Joshua Tree . Billy O’Dwyer from Chasin’ Mason did “Where the Streets Have No Name,” Paul Cebar belted out an amazing “With or Without You” and Jim Liban sang “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” between dazzling harmonica riffs.

Others in the talented lineup were 18-year-old Alyssia Dominguez, Tony Goff, brothers Johnny and Frank Calarco, Amileigha Blue and many more. Wes McKane from KISS FM radio hosted. Amy and Scott Tamer and Elliott Hill put together a fun silent auction. In the crowd were Tovar’s wife, Amy, Cascio Music’s Matt Kolata, and Melinda and Ken Krei, the owner of Third Ward Records. The lucky winner of the 50-50 raffle was Laurie Hintz.

Social Media, Social Events: Food bloggers Lori and Paul Fredrich of Burp! hosted their monthly foodie get-together at the former Nanakusa, now Kanpai Sushi, which opened last fall. The back area of the restaurant was packed with guests, saketinis flowed and platters of tasty bites were served. Proceeds from the $5 entrance fee were donated to Youthaiti, represented by Joan Janus. Jen Ede, publisher the new magazine Edible Milwaukee , was there, as were Maggie Joos of Mark the Occasion Designs, which makes beautiful wedding bouquets from fabric flowers and jewelry, real estate agent Toni Spott, the Milwaukee Water Council’s Rachel Wilberding, Ken and Jennifer Wolfe, and Lisa and Pat McGovern.

After sushi, B&D headed over to the cozy People’s Books Cooperative on Center Street, where Wenonah Hauter discussed Foodopoly , her disturbing treatise on the future of food and farming in America. People’s special events coordinator Katie Jesse welcomed listeners, who included Anne Steinberg of the Urban Ecology Center’s Friends of Real Food, Carolyn and Victor Vargo, and Kristin Steinbach of the Riverwest Co-op, which donated a delicious dinner for the author. A contingent then ambled over to the nearby Riverwest Public House Co-op for a nightcap.

Science Lab: It was a chili affair at UW-Milwaukee’s School of Freshwater Sciences. Thirteen students and staff put their hot stuff on the line for the school's first Chili Challenge. Judged by 12 of their peers, the winners were Jill and Rob Paddock for their dynamite “Canadian brew.” Other favorites were Jhonatan Villet for his Mala chili, and “Aji surprise,” created by freelance science writer Michael Timm. Overseeing the event was Professor Jerry “River" Kaster, about to depart for a research expedition to Laguna Bacalar in the Yucatan. He was assisted by judges Val Klump, Paul Roebber, Angel Hyche, Harvey Bootsma and post-doc candidate Zhengzhen Zhou. She was backed up by her boyfriend Hailong Huang, visiting from the University of Southern Mississippi. Don Szmania added delicious venison tacos to the mix. The event was also a going-away party for Communications Director Kristen Scheuing, who’s heading to MPS.

The Dark Side: “If you don’t know the dark, how can you see the light?” queried Milwaukee playwright Jeffrey James Ircink, who wrote Hashtag Mayhem . The Alchemist Theatre production in Bay View consisted of six short plays dealing with murder, testy relationships and revenge. Performed by Ircink’s Babbling Bohemian Productions, the 12-member cast did yeoman’s duty. Performing between sets was guitarist Joanna Kerner, aka Rocket Paloma. Katelyn Berens gracefully traversed the stage waving signs with skit titles. Highlights included real-life husband and wife Greg Ryan and Brooke Maroldi, together onstage for the first time in “Please Pass the Salt,” coincidently playing a wedded pair. Ryan also mustered up a convincing brogue in “Conor Francis Comes Home to Ballycullen,” portraying a homophobic father reacting to his son’s coming out. Native Irish actress Kathy Landry was equally compelling as Ryan's theatrical wife.

In and Out: One man’s garbage is another’s future garbage, according to Jim Guy, the Milwaukee Rep’s properties director. When he opened the doors for the Rep’s annual garage sale, hundreds of bargain hunters stormed in. The early birds queued up nearly two hours early. First in line were housemates Henry Osier and Terresa Roden, plus Justin Doll of Discovery World-Kohl's Design It! Lab, his girlfriend, Jones Lang LaSalle’s Courtney Sawicki, and their friend, fingerstyle guitarist Nick Brightwell, gearing up for his UWM senior recital on April 16. Oliver Johnson, with Kenosha’s Rhode Center for the Arts, was looking for treasures, and history buff Matthew Chavez eyed presidential posters from The Assassins .

Rummaging through the hoard were Skylight Opera Theatre’s Ray Jivoff; Bonnie St. James, looking for vintage fabric; and Melody Halstrom. Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Cara McMullin, there with her sister, Dana McMullin of Wells Fargo, left empty-handed. Their pal Diana Alioto, the new executive director at the Sunset Playhouse Theatre, scored some interesting sconces. Among the many helpers were Rep-pers Anna Warren and the box office’s Amanda Wallich.

If you have any tips for Boris and Doris, contact them at borisanddorisott@aol.com. Their next column will appear in the April 18 issue of the Shepherd .