Boris and Doris On the Town

Tasting Triumph: A beautiful spring day did not deter more than 1,500 hungry and thirsty visitors from attending the Shepherd Express’ first Stein and Dine Beer, Cheese, and Sausage Festival. Guests sipped and munched their way around the State Fair Park’s Expo Center, sampling from vendors such as Kiku, Hooters and the soon-to-open Troop Café, whose chef Greg Bautista and general manager Chris Kadrich served hearty bratwurst soup. The newspaper’s fans chatted with publisher Louis Fortis and columnist Art Kumbalek.

The Lakeshore Chinooks sponsored a baseball-pitching competition, with Jody Bruflat winning a “fish bat” for her husband, Mike. Sheri and Donny Rector’s Partridge family party bus was another hit. Accordionist Kenny Charles (aka Uncle Kenny) was a crowd pleaser, especially for photo-snapping Peter Crysdale. Attorney Robert Flessas pitched his “Don’t sob, call Bob” to TruGreen’s Reggie Tobias. Enjoying beverages were Dianne Tomasini, just back from Playa del Carmen, Mexico, and doula Shannon Smith.

Cream on the Go: MAM’s Café Calatrava provided a beautiful setting for Cream City Foundation’s annual celebration. President and CEO Paul Fairchild outlined a successful year and showed off the group’s new logo, thanks to Denise Cawley of Circore Creative and board member Dan Sawall. Greater Milwaukee Foundation President and CEO Ellen Gilligan announced a $15K grant. Circulating were photographer Thomas Hellstrom, back in Milwaukee after a 25-year hiatus in New York City; Roland Dittus; Chuck Kahn and Patti Keating-Kahn, Cream City’s beneficent landlords; Bella Café owner Tim Talsky; and board member Sue Davis, co-owner of Melthouse Bistro, with her husband, Troy.

Welcome Home: Maggie Kuhn Jacobus, back in Milwaukee as the head of Creative Alliance Milwaukee after a six-year stint in Costa Rica, was the guest of honor at a welcoming reception in the Pfister Hotel’s The Rouge. Marcus Hotels’ Area Marketing Director Cassy Scrima introduced Jacobus and the Pfister’s artist in residence, Stephanie Barenz. Jacobus’ three sons—Ryan, 18, Michael, 16, and Will, 14—helped to celebrate. Joining in were the Pfister’s narrator in residence, Jenna Kashou, Ten Chimneys President and CEO Randy Bryant, and Milwaukee Film’s Jonathan Jackson, rushing off to a baby class with his wife, Val. Painted Caves’ eclectic music enhanced the event.

Twenty-five and Strong: Theatre Gigante celebrated its silver anniversary at the Hanson Dodge Creative loft space. Guests sipped Waterford wines and bid on artsy auction items assembled by Eve Lipchik. Musicians Wayne Brogelman, Jason Spottek and Sean Behling entertained the crowd. Founders Mark Anderson and Isabelle Kralj thanked their actors, including John Kishline, Deborah Clifton, Seth Warren-Crow and Jason Powell. Joe Fransee danced an amazing tribute to the late Ed Burgess, a routine that include a headstand.

Rick Graham, Kay Brogelman and Therese Philipp were awarded prized art pieces for their loyal volunteering. Partying Gigante friends included greeter Jamie Ohland, Jane Kramer from Nelson Schmidt, Ken Hanson, Rose Balistreri, MAM’s green-haired Nate Pyper, and dancer Catey Ott Thompson with her 20-month-old son, Xander.

Gallery Night: First stop, the InterContinental for the launch party for Dena Nord’s Augmented Gallery app. Boyfriend Jason Hilleshiem was on hand, as were MAM’s Kristin Settle and chief curator Brady Roberts, plus Milwaukee Odyssey’s Christopher Roze. A contingent from NEWaukee, celebrating the first Young Professionals Week, then clamored aboard two motor coaches for a rollicking evening. Onboard were Kohl’s VP Ed Gawronski and his wife, Diane, owner of Goody Two Shooz; Joy Jung and Rohan Gaikwad; a bowtied Keith Redington; and photographer Bob Burch. Guitarists Bryan Cherry and Kyle Feerick performed. Organizers Jeremy Fojut and Angela Damiani hosted.

Other highlights were Tory Folliard's 25th Anniversary Celebration Exhibition, which showcased more than 60 Wisconsin artists. The Portrait Society Gallery featured the much publicized “Eggs Benedict” by MIAD’s Niki Johnson, an image of the pope emeritus made with 17,000 condoms. The Walker’s Point Center for the Arts featured artists including Kendall Polster and Demetra Copoulos, with her spot-on busts of Francis Ford and Jason Yi. At Spin, photographer Ari David Rosenthal drew admirers including his brother-in-law Neil Willenson, Katie and Tommy Grabowski and photographer Peggy Howe.

The Milwaukee chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) was thrilled with a record crowd of 788 at its show with Susan Simensky Bietila and the Overpass Light Brigade’s Lisa Moline and Lane Hall. From the ACLU were statewide board president Athan Theoharis and his wife, Nancy, executive director Chris Ahmuty, legal director Larry Dupuis and development director Kristin Hansen, along with Jonathan Marshall, state Rep. Mandela Barnes, Pam Foard and Larry D’Atillio.

Last stop was a visit to the UW-Milwaukee campus, where the Avant Garde Coffeehouse Research Project in the Inova Gallery hosted performers including Macyn Taylor. Recalling the good old “daze” were Avant Garde founder Harold Strohmeier; Gordy Simon, co-owner from 1967-1968; UWM’s John Stropes and his brother, McKim; Barbara Smith; John Irion; Chris Lorenz; Gary and Bonnie Halvorsen; and Peter Goldberg.

Out and about were Bridget and Gene Evans with baby Olive; Ald. Nik Kovac with his girlfriend, Grace Fuhr, his parents, Thea and Peter Kovac, plus friend Arlisia McHenry; immigration lawyer Tom Hochstatter; collector Skip Forrest and graphic designer Crystal Kennedy; and Linda Cross with Dr. Dan Maloney.

