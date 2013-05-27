Boris and Doris On the Town

Kudos: Milwaukee's Cream of the Cream City Awards for historic preservation honored 16 buildings, plus the Milwaukee Preservation Alliance and its president, Dawn McCarthy. About 125 preservation advocates stopped by festivities, held at the Best Place at the historic Pabst Brewery. Beer flowed and owner Jim Haertel gave tours as Ald. Bob Bauman emceed. Preservationist Carlen Hatala was recognized for her 20th year with the city and planner Paul Jakubovich discussed creating a new City Hall museum. Listening in were Megan E. Daniels, author of Milwaukee's Early Architecture , architect Bruce Wydeven and his wife, artist Ann Mory Wydeven, and Sandra McSweeney, Patricia Balon and Allyson Nemec.

In Memory: In honor of the late Jim Schroeder, more than 225 family and friends came to his “Journey and Birthday Celebration” at the Tory Folliard Gallery. Hosted by artist Patrick Farrell, Schroeder’s life partner of 40 years, celebrators came from far and near: Chicago producer Wayne Brasler; Marine Lt. Col. David Greenlees, Farrell’s D.C. cousin whom he had never met; plus artists including JoAnna Poehlmann, Judy Tolley, Fred Stein and Jeffrey Ripple. Pals included educators Suzanne M. Terry and Sue Poston, Colleen Reilly with Dan Ryan, Jeanne Cohen and sisters Donna and Judy Ramazzini, plus restaurateur Mike "Pizza-Man" Amidzich, who plans to dedicate the opening day of his new restaurant to Schroeder.

Literary Celebration: Colleen Shoop-Kassner, director of Gallery Grand at the Grand Avenue Club (GAC), celebrated her new book of her portraits of club members with their stories written by Rachel Forman, the club’s executive director. The two spoke about the project, along with GAC members Jenny Hackbarth, Trixie Morse and Leroy Doyle. In the audience were Kassner’s husband, Philo, and their daughter, Briana Shoop, plus Harold Stein, artist Fred Stein and Enid Kassner, Tim Murphy, Jen Wittwer and psychiatrist Dr. Vance Baker.

Decade Celebration: A 10th anniversary of Tikkun Ha-ir of Milwaukee, translated as “Repair of the City,” at Congregation Emanu-El B'ne Jeshurun honored Rabbi Marc Berkson, Lewis Friedland, creator of ONline Wisconsin, Rabbi David Fine of Lake Park Synagogue and Andrea Hoffman, past Milwaukee Hillel director. The program included remarks by Tikkun Ha-Ir’s president, Rea Katz, and its executive director, Judy Baruch. Historian John Gurda spoke about Milwaukee’s social justice heritage, with music by Marge Eiseman and Lil’ Rev. In the audience was Pam Frydman-Roza, the organization’s Surplus Garden Harvest Project director; board member Aviva Bergtrom; and Youthaiti’s Gigi Pomerantz.

Food Mag: A launch party and “friend-raiser” at Great Lakes Distillery celebrated the new Edible Milwaukee magazine, published by Jen Ede with editor Will Workman. Organized by foodies/bloggers Lori and Paul Fredrich and Food For Thought, the culinary crowd sipped and nibbled throughout the evening. Among the dozen-plus delicious offerings was scallop ceviche from Buckley’s chef Thi Cao, plus specialties by Paul Zerkel from Odd Duck, and Justin Johnson, executive chef at the Harvest Market. On hand was Lucy Saunders, author of The Best of American Beer and Food , Larry’s Market’s Steve Ehlers and its chef, Dale Curley, plus Brenda Skelton and Jim Bendtsen, “Wisconsin Foodie” personality Kyle Cherek and his fiancée, Nada Johnson.

Gatsbyesque: The Roaring ’20s-themed galas for the Chudnow Museum of Yesteryear and Renaissance Theaterworks. At the Chudnow fundraiser, patrons had a grand time checking out between-the-wars artifacts from the late Avrum (Abe) Chudnow’s extensive collection. There was also a scavenger hunt as visitors watched silent movies and sipped vintage beverages. Executive director Steve Daily and his wife, Shelly Schnupp, hosted. Partying were Rita Renner and her husband, Brian Fischer, Sarah and Steve Zimmerman, Bruce Wantuch and his partner, Doug Nass, and Barb Duffy. Helping out were museum associates Jordan Beres and Katie Steffan, along with curator Joel Willems.

The Women’s Club of Wisconsin was a sea of baubles, beads and boas at Renaissance Theaterworks’ 2013 Salon Soiree, honoring Lois Smith. Among the beautifully costumed set were board president Judy Zwirlein in a gold-beaded frock; Gabrielle Davidson in four-inch heels she borrowed from her daughter; marketing director Alison Carlucci with a beaded headpiece; pretty-in-purple Sue Frautschi; boa-ed Marie Kohler and Jill Heavenrich. Jennifer Rupp and Julie Swenson wore vintage gowns from the Rep. The fun-filled evening featured era-appropriate music by Kurt Ollmann, William Lavonis and Bryan Elsesser and a lively vocal auction by Heidi and Tim Miller.

Immigrant Issues: Jackie Boynton and Peter McAvoy hosted a Voces de la Frontera fundraiser at their Shorewood home, featuring Christine Neumann-Ortiz, the organization’s founder and executive director, and an undocumented mother and son who spoke about their governmental run-ins. Activists there included Paul Geenen, Israel Ramon, County Supervisor Willie Johnson, ACLU’s Kristin Hansen, Peter Earle, Roger Quindel, historian Edgar Perez and Ed Fallone, plus Jeri Vatne from HairCraft and Whitefish Bay Public Library’s Jennifer Williams and her husband, Pastor Tom Williams.

Notes: Happy 60th to the ever-youthful Philip Schultz, managing partner of Horizon Development Group and board president of Lake Park Friends, as well as being the lucky husband of North Shore librarian Melissa Mooney.

