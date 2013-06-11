Boris and Doris On the Town

Feminist Art: The opening reception of feminist artist Martha Wilson’s work at Inova Gallery overflowed with admirers surveying her videos and photographs spanning 40 years. UW-Milwaukee’s Peck School of the Arts Dean Scott Emmons greeted the crowd and introduced Sara Krajewski, who was celebrating her one-year anniversary as Inova’s director. Wilson spoke about her long career. In the crowd was Deb Brehmer, whose Portrait Society Gallery is hosting “The Personal Is Political: Martha Wilson and MKE.” Among the Wilson fans were Peter Goldberg; Annemarie Sawkins, who will be curating a Villa Terrace show of Afghan war rugs in the fall; artist Roy Staab; writer Barbara Miner; Chicago’s Bob Dylan look-alike artist Liam Hayes; MIAD’s Niki Johnson of “Eggs Benedict” fame; UWM painting professor Leslie Vansen; performance artist Pegi Christiansen and her husband, Dale; the Gigantes, Mark Anderson and Isabelle Kralj, the latter soon performing a piece with Kim Miller, In Public , inspired by Wilson’s work.

Kid Power: The Holton Youth + Family Center (HYFC) invited friends to view its renovated facility, which provides enrichment activities for more than 750 youth annually. Board president Mario Costantini and treasurer Marsha Sehler talked about the organization, while program director Katie Polace introduced seven young “Holton Heroes.” Other board members were Mark Witt, Jeff Cady, Tricia Knight, Maria Lopez Vento, Matt Kovacich and Ben Wesson, there with his wife, Brittany, adorable six-week son, Max, and mother, Arlene Wesson. Partnering groups were represented by Dawn and Victor Barnett from Running Rebels, Wisconsin Community Services’ Clarence Johnson and Above the Clouds’ Linda Wade and Barb Melsheimer. Also on hand were Max Samson, one of HYFC’s founders, and his wife, Nancy Pinter; Jim Marks; Nan Flaherty; and Christel Wendelberger from Forward Communications.

Les Is More: It was a Waukesha who’s-who, with 400 guests flooding the Waukesha County Museum for the red carpet pre-opening of the “Les Paul: The Wizard of Waukesha” exhibit. Among the gala sponsors was HUSCO International. The museum’s president and CEO Kirsten Lee Villegas hosted, with speakers including philanthropists Anthony and Andrea Bryant, Les Paul Foundation Executive Director Michael Braunstein, Waukesha Mayor Jeff Scrima and County Executive Dan Vrakas. Hal Leonard honcho Brad Smith introduced the 5 Card Studs, who shook up the packed house.

Circulating were Paul Krajniak of Discovery World; musician Sam Llanas; Summerfest’s David Silbaugh; Chicago music producer Johnny K; photographer and board member Erol Reyal; Karen Nielsen, wife of Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen; board chair Tom Constable and his wife, Doreen; Tim Anderson from CSDA Architects and his fiancée, Sarah Muren.

From the museum were Elisabeth Engel, director of exhibitions and the force behind the exhibit, Michele Fitzgerald, director of development, and Kristen Hoeker, education and programming director. Among the Waukesha pols pressing the flesh were past mayor Larry Nelson, aldermen Adam Jankowski and Steve Johnson, state representatives Steve Nass and Adam Neylon, and County Supervisor Tom Schellinger, as well as Walworth County Circuit Court Clerk Sheila Reiff.

Pride in Pride: There was joie de vivre at Pride Fest’s opening night. Realtor Andy Stillman, David Jach, Brett Wagner, Art Bar’s Don Krause and John Tomlinson were part of the festive crowd. Wisconsin Gazette publisher Leonard Sobczak and LGBT leaders Paul Fairchild and Paul Masterson were in the VIP area. The crowd rocked to an ABBA salute, with Jennie and Kurt Hellermann there to see their son, guitarist Max Hellermann, along with uncle Dan Ryan and Colleen Reilly. Snagging T-shirts for their dance prowess were SJM Designs’ Steven Miller and Steven Basterash, well-tatted by Julio Avila, there with Justin Knapp.

Fashionable in a rainbow kilt made by Mark Davis, Travis Stenli checked out the vendors with Curtis Klamann. From Racine’s award-winning LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin were president Mike Dobrowski and board members Neil Zeltinger and Steve Wanberg.

BVGN Art: Bay View was hopping throughout its Gallery Night with more than 40 businesses featuring some 100 artists. Among the hosts were the Bay View Urban Artisans, including Judy Dubrosky, Brittany Crewe, Jessica Poor and painter Cheryl Klein, whose sister, Catherine, and her husband, Kevin Wilkins, dropped by. Outside, Michael Kautzer did performance art and the masked Jessie Miller, Brian Rott, Ben Yela, Jeff Kriesel and Liz Faraglia did antics around the neighborhood. Jenie Gao’s Gallery featured music by Georgia Rockwell.

Bidding Adieu: Some 200 well-wishers said farewell to Nicolet School District Superintendent Rick Monroe, departing after six years to head youth services at the Milwaukee Center for Independence. Sophomore Robbie Dietz created a pair of Nicolet-logoed cufflinks in his honor. In the background, student musicians Rachel Hewer, Lexi Nomikos, Jordan Rattner, Josh Agterberg and Christian Fox of the Afro-Cuban Missile Crisis performed. Among the educators who had worked with Monroe were departing Whitefish Bay Schools Superintendent Mary Gavigan and retired Whitefish Bay Superintendent Jim Rickabaugh. From the Nicolet school board were Libby Gutterman, Mort Grodsky, Ellen Redeker and president Marilyn Franklin, along with Chris Macon, executive director of the Nicolet High School Foundation. Farewell speakers were senior Michelle Tong, special education teacher Rob Rinka and John Reiels, Nicolet’s technology director.

