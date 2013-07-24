Boris and Doris On the Town

Abstract Art: Opening its 54th season, Alverno Presents presented Nora Chipaumire’s enigmatic performance piece Miriam at Lynden Sculpture Garden. After picnicking and enjoying the idyllic gardens, guests were led down a lane to a remote clearing where the inexplicable transpired between the two beautiful dancers. On crutches, director David Ravel orchestrated audience traffic.

The dance world was well represented by many UW-Milwaukee dance students and faculty, including Ferne Caulker and Simone Ferro with her husband, Meredith Watts. Attendees included Deb Loewen and her husband, artist Paul Druecke, Marquette law student Joe Riepenhoff with his new wife, Marisa Wall Riepenhoff, Anne and Fred Vogel, MIAD professor Jill Sebastian, Elaine Burke and Kit Seidel. Kathy and Randy Crocker attended with Maxine Wishner and interior designer Jose Carlino. Roy Staab, “master of the evanescent,” unveiled a new sculpture at the gardens.

Info Gathering: Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin supporters Sally Merrell and Anne Booth hosted an information-sharing event/fundraiser at Indulge wine bar. President/CEO Teri Huyck explained the organization’s successes and challenges in the current political climate. Nearly everyone in the room raised a hand when asked if they had had a personal or family experience with PP.

Listening were PP VP Tanya Atkinson, sisters Christie Mulligan and Lori Schultz; Pat Van Alyea; Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee Executive Director Griselda Aldrete and her parents, Ana and Jose Aldrete; Merrell’s husband, Ely Leichtling, their son, Sam, and his wife, Lindsey Tauber; and Booth’s husband, Charles Trainer, and their daughter, Kit, who is moving to Chicago.

Island Music: The latest performance at Good Hope Island, “home to the finest house concerts in the Milwaukee River flood plain,” was Senegalese musician Omar Sagna, followed by the amazing banjo picking of Arkansan Clarke Buehling. Peter Thornquist and Heather Eiden, who made an amazing angel food cake, hosted. Fellow musicians on hand were Ken Finkel from Grass, Food & Lodging; John Nicholson from Frogwater; Jerry Williams; and ReverbNation’s Joseph Ruback. Wenbin Yuan and Chi Zhang, Dr. Sabina Diehr, and Barb and John Hankwitz also enjoyed the music.

Play in the Park: The audience of As You Like It , Optimist Theatre’s seasonal opening of Shakespeare in the Park at Kadish Park Amphitheater, was greeted by Managing Director Susan Scot Fry and Associate Artistic Director Tom Reed. Enjoying the performance were Digital Measures CEO Matt Bartel, Carroll University professors John Garrison and Phil Krejcarek, and Ald. Nik Kovac. Brad Chapin and Raquel Filmanowicz represented the play’s sponsor, BMO Harris.

Bon Temps: Bastille Days lucked out with a nearly perfect three-day stretch of weather. This year, 50-plus performers in Le Jeune Choeur Polyphonique were hosted by local families, including organizer Mary Catherine Bitter, Mike and Karla Benton, Eva and Bill Rumpf, Mike and Pat Brophy, John and Mary Emory, and Anne and Robert Bridges. The French Immersion School pupils also sang, led by Mme Dawn Mahuta. Proud parents included Lori Banks, Valerie and Jason Pilmaier and Cara and Cyrille Thenot, plus teacher Gina Bianchi. Spotted at the Sierra Leone’s Refugee All Stars performance were John Hickey, Cecilia (The Queen) Gilbert, Elfrieda Abbe and Dan Sargeant and their grandchildren Fiona, Lizzy and Oliver. On another stage, Lazy Susan chef/owner A.J. Dixon prepared cold potato soup in a cooking demo, assisted by emcee Kate Miller.

New Digs: Artist Shelby Keefe celebrated the official grand opening of her Urban Sanctuary, a new studio/gallery in the Third Ward. The weekend included a performance piece by Keefe painting a Milwaukee street scene. Backgrounding was a soundtrack orchestrated by her technician son, Noah. Keefe’s paintings adorned the walls, along with photo portraits by partner Richard Dorbin. One larger-than-life image was that of musician Paul Cebar, who stopped by with Cynthia Zarazua before his Bastille Days performance. Fellow artists watching Keefe’s creation-in-the-making were Susan Hale, Gretchen Mayo, Mary Prince, Gail Franke, Barbara Hayden, Claudette Lee, Jane Boller Stroebel and Scott Bush. Other Keefe fans were musician Don Schiewer, activist Don Richards, Karen Siegel, Dr. Susan Palmieri and French singer Sylvie Pancaldi. Keefe’s mom, Shirley Scharine, provided delicious sweet treats.

Stepping Down: Christine Yundem, retiring from the Rep after 25 years, was honored at Flannery’s with a going-away soiree. Having worked in the ticket office in many capacities and most recently as the patron services manager, many Reppers were on hand to bid Yundem adieu. Circulating were Artistic Director Mark Clements, Rep Board President Judy Hansen, CFO Leslie Fillingham, PR czarina Cindy Moran, accountant Marie Holtyn, production’s Peter Koenig, facilities’ Mark Uhrman, and Susan Esslinger with the Rep Friends. Past Reppers included Tonen (Sara) O’Connor; ABCD’s Annie Jurczyk; Nina Jones; and John Kordsmeier and his wife, Connie; plus the Skylight’s Becca Kitelinger; Laura Mueller and Andrew Nelson from the Pabst/Riverside/Turner Hall; Patrick Schley with First Stage; and Michael Evans, Yundem’s self-described “sweetheart.”

Clarification to July 11, 2013 column: The sole organizer of Garlic Fest was Kristine Petersen.