Boris and Doris On the Town

Skyline Music: The Tuesday night concert series at the Selig-Joseph-Folz Amphitheater in Milwaukee's Kadish Park featured a fab performance by RAS Movement. Often called “the hottest reggae band in Milwaukee,” the group included lead singer Jah Dwayne Tafari with Miriam Levie, Liz Torres, Olen Franklin, Carl Nichols, Marc Ballini, George Jones and Jordan Kroeger, plus Tafari’s wife, Naima Adedapo, there with children Nalani and Abiola. Listening in were fans Brad Didenko with his French bulldog, Mr. Vino, buddies Eric Duhnke and Zoe Silberstein, and Milwaukee Public Schools teachers Lisa Kaemmerer and Marisa Coleman. Bill Duvall, The Good Food Dude, was doing overtime at his food truck, assisted by Brittany Milewski and head chef Antonio Arambula. Stopping by were Duvall’s friends Adam Cheshier, Ben Hurst and DJ Max Percy.

Art, the Painting: At the preview of the thoroughly enjoyable Tony Award-winning Art by the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, featuring Brian Mani, C. Michael Wright and Tom Klubertanz, tech-savvy tweeters calling themselves the “twitter-ati” were busy in the balcony. Tweets from the 14 participants included @KevinABarnes, who wrote, “Never seen a play quite like this—in a positive way! 95 min of laughing followed by efforts to deconstruct this deconstruction.” Jimmy Kaplan noted, “Very funny show with three outstanding actors. The set and lights are stunning! Go See ART.”

Other tweeters were Ethan Hartkemeyer and Kyle Dlabay from the United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF), Katie Felten, Kayla Kugel and Nancy Bird. At a pre-performance party in the Skylight Bar and Bistro, Marshall Building owner Bob DeToro hosted a reception for his tenants. Among the guests were art dealers Katie Gingrass, Elaine Erickson and Catherine Davidson, MCT board member Don Ellingsen and DeToro’s mother, Judy Bockl, owner of I See London, and his wife, Shannon, the store’s buyer.

Still More Art: The Milwaukee Domes Art Festival was blessed with perfect weather at its three-day fourth annual art show, juried by UW-Whitewater professor Michael Flanagan and artists Shelby Keefe and Rita Maria Schleck. From the show’s 45 artists, they chose Ohio ceramic artist Tom Radca as best of show. Honorable mentions included Milwaukee sculptor Michael Nolte and photographer Chris Robleski. Among the 16 plein air artists was Tom Kubala, architect of the Conservatory’s under-construction greenhouse.

Part of the nonstop music was the Spare Change Trio with Casey Stokes, Graham Brisch and Sam Elliott. The band’s manager and Sam’s dad, Jim Elliott, supervised while his brother Andy and dad Lary Elliott enjoyed the show. The three own Pyro-matic. The Domes’ director, Sandy Folaron, was on hand with the event coordinators Steve Libbey and Roger Krawiecki and volunteer coordinator Liz Fehring making all copacetic. NML’s Draga Libbey volunteered in the children’s art area. In conjunction with the festival was the Torii Gate Exhibition by the Milwaukee chapter of the Ikebana International, displaying 25-plus Japanese-style floral arrangements. Organizers were Alka Bhargava, the group’s president, Karen Copper, and Gabriella Bras. Enjoying the display were Mark and Debbie Wimmer of Wimmer Communities.

Ein Bier, Bitte: B&D dropped in at Estabrook Park’s fanciful beer garden to enjoy Liechtensteiner Ferd Buchel and Slovac accordionist Tony Gorenc perform under the stars. Hobby brewer Tim Burmeister and his wife, Ellen, of the Milwaukee Hurling Club, were on hand, both wearing hats with sprays of freshly picked hops from their yard. Bartender Charlie Nelson was kept “hopping” with orders of beer and more beer.

Climbing up the nearby Milwaukee River bluff were longtime fishing pals Leon Robinson and William Hogan. Nearby, Paul Derezinski from Spring Green, in town for the Yes concert, admired the sunset from a watery overlook, with his daughter, Jessica, and Rob McCabe.

Irish Stew: A clutch of Irish Festians enjoyed a Wisconsin Club lunch with Irish tourism officials, including Michael Ring, Ireland's tourism minister. Among the locals learning about the country’s latest travel promos were Irish Fest Executive Director Patrick Boyle and Board President Donna Brady, along with Colleen Kennedy and Mary Alice Tierney. During the fest, Donna’s husband, Mike Brady, the city’s employee benefits director and one of 4,000 volunteers working the fest, was seen bustling through the literary corner.

Holy Cow: The bidding was brisk at the 45th Governor’s Blue Ribbon Sale of Champions at the Wisconsin State Fair, bringing in nearly $240,000. Beaming winner Dan Spoerlein paraded his Grand Champion steer that fetched $30,000. Auctioneer/emcee Bob Johnson orchestrated the enjoyable evening. Event board members there included Chair John Yingling, Vice Chair Aldo Madrigrano, Sue Crane, state Sen. Paul Farrow, Secretary of Tourism Stephanie Klett, state Rep. Dan Riemer, Jim Villa and Deputy Secretary of Tourism Dave Fantle, with his wife, Cathy.

Also in the cheering crowd were Badger Meter’s Richard Meeusen, the DNR’s Scott Gunderson, State Fair marketing and communications director Kathleen O'Leary, Wisconsin State Fair Park CEO Rick Frenette and Mary Beth Carr, coordinator of the Blue Ribbon Sale of Champions Foundation.

High bidders included Potawatomi Bingo Casino, represented by Kelly Skindzelewski and Don Sally, as well as MillerCoors with Paul Lucas, Andy Moschea and Kevin Boboltz. Prior to the auction, Saz’s put on a barbecue spread with owner Steve Sazama supervising. The University of Wisconsin Marching Band performed, antics and all, with Bucky Badger coercing Doris into a polka.

Welcome Home: Heart recipient Jack Eigel recently returned from the World Transplant Games in sunny Durban, South Africa, where he competed on Team USA against other swimmers. He was with his Donor Mom, Janet Ramsey.

If you have any tips for Boris and Doris, contact them at borisanddorisott@aol.com. Their next column will appear in the Sept. 5 issue of the Shepherd .