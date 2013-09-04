Boris and Doris On the Town

Idyllic Barbecue: The second Harry & Peg Bradley’s Backyard Barbecue at Lynden Sculpture Gardens was on a perfect summer’s eve. The sold-out event offered a pig roast with a delicious Braise spread, including sweet corn grown by the Lynden’s grounds manager, Bob Retko, with his wife, Kay Wienke. Magician R. Matthew Teague was magnificently magical. Music by Cathy Kolb and Julie Slightham entertained the crowd, along with art activities implemented by summer MPS Arts Intern Rounglit Khanthichit with fellow Rufus King High School students, and Kunal and Rohan Waghray.

Pamela Ruschman painted a beautiful plein air oil as Mike Brenner hosted a beer tasting. Guests included the Bradley family: Lynde Uihlein and her daughter, Sarah, with her husband, Steve Zimmerman; David and Julia Uihlein, their son, Charlie, and his girlfriend, Rachel Parent, and daughter Liza with her husband, David Sadoff, with adorable new baby Rowan. A contingent from sponsors Baird was on hand, plus board member Margaret Lund from Stafford Rosenbaum, another sponsor. Also spotted were Joe Pabst, Jerry Janis and Sue Steinman, a Milwaukee Art Museum docent and garden volunteer.

Artsy Response: The beautiful “Current Tendencies III” at the Haggerty Museum of Art features new pieces by nine Milwaukee artists. Each responded to works in the museum’s permanent collection. Inspired by Karl Priebe, artist Mark Mulhern was there with his wife, Jill, and son, Jack, an artist. Photographer Jon Horvath was joined by his wife, Becky, dad John and mother Betty, who was portrayed in his larger-than-life photo at the show. Horvath’s sister Jen and her husband, Dan Dance, also strolled through the exhibition. Other featured artists were Tyanna Buie and Evan Gruzis, both to lecture about the exhibit on Sept. 11, plus William E. Carpenter, Jean Roberts Guequierre, Cassandra Smith, Jessica Steeber and Jason S. Yi. Dean Jensen, who represents Buie and Yi, dropped in between book tours promoting his novel, Queen of the Air .

Burlesque Soiree: Louise and Alexander Kempe know how to throw a party. Their East Side backyard was transformed into a Moulin Rouge set, complete with burlesque dancers from Red Hot Annie of Chicago, a contingent of jolly tarts in jaunty sailor caps and an abundance of Frederick’s of Hollywood attire. Bustiers adorned servers Marisa Bertolas, Anna Pieper and Isabelle Coonen, along with a few guests.

More than 150 revelers got on down throughout the gala eve, including David Crowley and Gail Groenwoldt, wearing an eye-catching corset designed by Shanel Regier; Wendy and Peter Slocum, wearing his spiffy smoking robe; Laura and John Emory; Tim Randall and Krystal Kimmel; Jim and Nora Barry; Chip and Sally Kubly, the executive director of the Charles E. Kubly Foundation, both gearing up for their annual Beyond the Blues music festival; Lincoln and Lilith Fowler; and Annie and Roberto Guercini. Jill Braun danced up a storm while her husband, David Braun, was delayed at a Georgia airport.

Annemarie Sawkins was a little late to the Kemps’ can-can cavort, having been at the wedding of digital marketer Joe Kutchera and Lourdes Garcia. Kutchera’s parents from Elm Grove, Tom and Barbara, had an easier commute than her parents, Lourdes and Mario Garcia, who came from Mexico City, along with 40 family members. After a bilingual service at St. Benedict the Moor Church, the crowd dined and danced at the University Club. Joining the festivities there were Paul Finger, Cathy Fink, artist Xavier Leplae, Connie Tresch and Mary and Ted John. The groom is with Latino Link: Building Brands Online with Hispanic Communities and Content.

Departure and Arrival: After a successful six-year stint as the executive director of Historic Milwaukee, Anna-Marie Opgenorth is leaving to pursue a master's degree in real estate. She’ll be working with Barry Mandel and the Mandel Group as an intern. A going-away party in her honor was held on the garden atop the Clock Shadow Building. Among the 100 or so guests were Megan Daniels, author of Milwaukee's Early Architecture and Soldiers Home project manager for the Milwaukee Preservation Alliance; consultant Jeff Bentoff; Adam Carr; Andy Nelson from the Pabst Theater; Ian Baxter, owner of Swarming Technology; photographer Howard Leu, business manager for Third Coast Daily; Tom Cheney, project coordinator for TMB Development; retired librarian George Wagner, chief organizer of Doors Open Milwaukee, and his wife, Barbara; fundraiser Christel Wendelberger, Historic Milwaukee’s immediate past president; and Grace Fuhr, Historic Milwaukee’s program manager.

Monday Music: Musical Mondays at Lake Park featuring I’m Not a Pilot attracted a wide range of ages. Jim Cope welcomed the crowd and Thallis Drake introduced the band members, Mark Glatzel, Peter Thomas, Adrian Esguerra and Steve Vorass. Gwen and Jim Plunkett came with grandchildren Natalie and Andrew Muenster, plus Anna Chance. The band’s videographer Tomah Mackie was there with Brittney Wagner and Mark Rylance. Mary Louise Mussoline, executive director of 88Nine Radio Milwaukee, was celebrating the station’s move to the Third Ward with her daughters, Madeline and Margaret Cope, and Dan O’Connell. Spotted were Sally Lewis, Susan Conway and her daughter, Anne, 88Nine volunteer Susan Smith and Heather Harrison from “Wisconsin Foodie.”

India Fest: The first India Fest, sponsored by Spindle India, offered nonstop entertainment at Humboldt Park, where fest-goers enjoyed Bollywood and Bhangra dancing, a fashion show and Punjabi music. Booths offered Indian attire, henna tattoos and threading by Naina Ranade and quilling art by Sravani Kandula and Lavanya Ashwin. UW-Milwaukee’s Vikash Malik organized a booth for stopacidattacks.org by selling bhelpuri, a puffed rice snack.

Becca Kitelinger and Emily Vitrano hosted a Skylight Music Theatre booth, promoting the company’s Fidelio with a Bollywood twist. Set designer Raghava KK and Associate Artistic Director Ray Jivoff stopped by, the latter then heading to Jose the barber for a trim. Helping make the fest debut a success were Spindle India president Purnima Nath, organizer Subhendu Modak, volunteers Murali Kandula, Pavan Mutha, Vava Prasad Reddy and Thini Reddy and Aruna Jha. Enjoying the scene were sisters Ginger Klug and Robin Langenbach, Mary Kelly and Bill Sell, and Cream City Foundation’s Chuck Ellingson.

If you have any tips for Boris and Doris, contact them at borisanddorisott@aol.com. Their next column will appear in the Sept. 19 issue of the Shepherd .