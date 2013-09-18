Boris and Doris On the Town

Fair Fun: Guests strolled the magically landscaped property of Jake Jones and Jeff Welk to celebrate the merger of Fair Wisconsin and Equality Wisconsin at a “garden party for equality.” Board President Jason Rae welcomed the assemblage with speakers including Fair Wisconsin President and CEO Katie Belanger, who thanked the 27 board members, though not each by name. Board chair Greta Voit, part of the merger team, pointed out her co-members Shannon Anderson, Ruth Irvings, Dan Manning, Jeanne Geraci, Michael Vinson, Jose Salazar, Robert Starshak and Rae. Cream City Foundation president and CEO Paul Fairchild recognized Joe Pabst for being instrumental in the merger.

Raffle ticket sales were brisk with Mike Fitzpatrick at the helm. Steven Smits not only won a T-shirt, but also the grand money prize. Martin Palicki was busy snapping photos. Admiring the greenery and the grounds were Samara Garden and Home owner Stewart Dempsey, Judge Joan Kessler, and John Smallwood and Peter Larson. Politicos included state Rep. JoCasta Zamarripa, state Sen. Tim Carpenter, County Executive Chris Abele and state Rep. Evan Goyke. Also circulating was Laura Gramling Perez, candidate for Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge. Ed and Colleen Ellingson, CEO of Coalition for Children, Youth and Families, were getting ready for the organization’s annual celebration on Nov. 14.

Tosa Blowout: Tosa Fest reached critical mass this year with a perfect summer’s eve following a welcome shower. B&D ducked the crowd with a stop at Le Reve Patisserie & Café, where Colby Christofferson provided excellent tableside service while assistant manager Chris Wolf was busy hosting. Cyclists Jennifer Shepard and Aksel Sidem stopped to say hello to Zeliha Zembilci, a yoga trainee at Santosh. Artist organizer Valorie Schleicher directed traffic during pack-up time.

The rocking Greg Koch band, gearing up for a European tour, graced Maxie’s Harwood Stage with Koch joined by his drummer son Dylan, guitarist John Sieger, bass virtuoso Kurt Koenig and keyboard whiz Theo Merriweather. Performing perfect mixing was Andrea Kisley from A.N.T Sound & Lighting. Getting into the groove were Judy Sandvick and Craig Krone, Hartford lass Lynn Henderson with Jim Doering, and Athena Rossetti.

Drumming Up Music: Present Music kicked off its 32nd season with a stunning performance of “Inuksuit” by John Luther Adams. The musical environmental extravaganza featured 99 percussionists at Lynden Sculpture Garden, playing everything from drums to conch shells to triangles and vacuum hoses. Artistic Director Kevin Stalheim kicked off the program, introducing ensemble director Amy Garapic; Doug Perkins, artistic director for the piece; and Polly Morris, the Garden’s tireless leader.

Guests strolled the grounds while enjoying music emanating from every nook and cranny. Among fans were Julilly Kohler; journalist Joel McNally and his wife, Kit; Safe & Sound Executive Director Barb Notestein; teacher and playwright Reggie Finlayson with pal Sherri Jones; Stephanie Van Alyea and her husband, John Quirk, and their bouncy 2-year-old, Victoria; Bunny Raasch-Hooten, Jane Brite and Wynn Thrall; and Carolyn White-Travanti and Leon Travanti. Cheryl Silberman, director of Kanyakumari Ayurveda and Yoga Center enjoyed it all with her granddaughter Sky, as did Janet Horning with her cuddly Yorkshire terrier Liebchen. They were eager to hear piccolo player Emma Koi, who just completed her yoga teacher training at the center.

New Hot Spot: The recently opened Black Sheep bar/restaurant on South Second Street was hopping, fueled by an entourage from Company B Brand Marketing, whose offices are on the venerable building’s second floor. The group included Brigette Breitenbach and Angela Warren, both celebrating birthdays that day; Jeffrey Raddatz; David Larson; and Jonathan Warobick, designer of the whimsically fabulous sheep graphics adorning the walls, as well as sexy sheep artworks in the bathrooms.

Owners Keith Harenda, president and CEO of KPH Construction, his business partner, Steve Madziarczyk, and James and Jessica Valona joined the celebration. Other revelers were Colleen Swartz from PCI Design and Libby and Patrick Castro of LP/w Design Studios. Pouring frothy tappers from Sheboygan’s 3 Sheeps Brewing were Rolando Juarez and Jessica Valona, while chef Arnie “Peanut” Gonzalez cooked up delicious homemade potato chips and Klement’s Sausage goodies.

Scribes Gather: Ninety-four past employees of The Milwaukee Sentinel , The Milwaukee Journal and the combined Journal Sentinel gathered at Alioto’s for a good-cheer-and-chat reunion.

Coming from St. Louis was Barbara Koppe, a Journal messenger as a Marquette student in the late ’60s, then a reporter and currently a marriage counselor. Other notable ink-stained wretches were Howard Fibich, who joined the Journal as a copy editor in 1956 and rose to become deputy managing editor before his retirement in 1994, as well as the Journal’s Paul Hayes, 1958-95.

Led by ex- Journalite Tom Barber, the organizing committee included Bob Dye, Dave Foran, Bob Helbig, Damien Jaques, Rosemary Jensen, Jerry Resler, Dulcie Shoener and Larry Tarnoff. A number of those attending, now authors, donated books which were awarded as door prizes amid the convivial din. Among them were Douglas Armstrong, Dan Chabot, Paul Hoffman, Scott Jacobs, Dennis McCann, Roger Miller, Paul Salsini and Gemma Tarlach. Once a JS entertainment writer, Tarlach went on to cook at McMurdo Station in Antarctica before returning to Milwaukee to become an associate editor of Kalmbach Publishing’s Discover magazine. Also from Kalmbach was former Sentinelite Kevin Keefe, now vice president-editorial there, plus Lisa Berman, pulling up her Beer City stakes and moving to sunny California this autumn.

