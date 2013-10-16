Boris and Doris On the Town

Tune In: More than a thousand partiers visited the opening of the spectacular new Third Ward digs of 88Nine Radio Milwaukee. Executive Director Mary Louise Mussoline, lead architect Lyssa Olker from HGA and Chris Tarr, 88Nine’s director of operations/engineering, led hourly tours of the site. Stone Creek Coffee owners Eric and Melissa Resch celebrated their newest café, housed in the same building as 88Nine, along with its designers, Patrick and Libby Castro from LP/w Design Studios.

As guests dined on an amazing spread from 15 restaurants, several of the station’s DJs performed, including Jordan Lee, Tarik Moody, Dori Zori, Marcus Doucette and Kallao.

The overflowing guest list included board members Peter Buffett; Carl Cahill, with his wife, Eileen; Sarah Zimmerman, with her husband, Steve; Kyle Weatherly with Ruthie Burich; and Danae Davis. Glad-handing were Alderman Jose Perez; Fix Development’s Juli and Mike Kaufmann; Laura Mueller, Pabst/Turner/Riverside Theater’s marketing director; Kate and Daniel Holter, the creative director of The Burst Collective and The License Lab; and East Town Association’s Peter Adams, his wife, Megan, and new baby, Wes.

More Radio: Riverwest Radio held an “Empower the Tower” fundraiser for the station at Riverwest Film and Video. Backdropped by 8,500 rentable CDs, an afternoon of on-air performances included musician/poet Zack Pieper; spoken word by UW-Milwaukee’s Carl Bogner; fingerstyle guitar by Kyle Linehan, there with Mary Catherine Cooney and her bow-tied 5-year-old, Jack; the November Criminals; and singer/songwriter John Stano. Xav Leplae, Sandy Weisto, Julie Brandenburg, Scott Johnson, Tyler Moench and Keith Gaustad hosted hour-long shows and performed. Ian Powell and George Darrow, hosts of “Stone Soup,” assisted Gaustad, the chief organizer of the event. Ian’s Pizza delivered every two hours while Rabbi Bradley Van Engel served corn from his family farm.

AIDS Art: The 10th annual ART Pop raised more than $7,000 for AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin (ARCW), earmarked for AIDS Walk Wisconsin and the “We Are the Strongest Link” walkers. The event was again hosted at Taylor’s, orchestrated by Dan Taylor. There in spirit was Sandy Kleba, an original ART Pop organizer.

There were an inordinate number of other “Dans” there, including Dan Anderson, Dan Musha, Dan Petry, Dan Starr and ARCW’s Dan Mueller. Also from ARCW were Tony Bilot and Mary Hartwig. Bidding was brisk on the approximately 100 7-inch square canvases, donated by locals Kurt Meinke, Tom Hoffman and Cecilia Gilbert, as well as out-of-towners, including two pieces by Jan Ellen Atkielski from Fort Meyers, Fla. The crowd included Corey Apploff, clothing designer for Kohls corporate; the one-and-only Jack Eigel and Chicago pal Brian Doebereiner; Art Bar’s Don Krause and John Tomlinson; Christine Young; Jackie Berger, aka Jackie B, a couture wedding dress designer; Jillian Bruss from the Florentine; and Hunger Task Force’s Michael Jonas.

On the Tube: Milwaukee comedian Rob Gleeson, the son of Dr. Bob Gleeson and acupuncturist Jane Gleeson, just landed a role with Don Cheadle on his show “House of Lies,” playing Jeffrey, “a very quiet and intense numbers guy.”

Local Genius: “The Milwaukee Show” at the Milwaukee Film Festival was just one of the many sellouts at the Oriental Theatre. Twelve short films by local filmmakers were viewed by some 1,000 fans, with festival leader Jonathan Jackson emceeing and interviewing the film’s creators. He thanked Jack Turner, the show’s executive director, and gave a shout-out to the makers of the film’s preshow trailer: idea man Ryan Plato, there with Sarah Pearson, Carlo Besasie and trailer composer Peter Batchelder.

Highlights included the touching Before You , by Michael Vollmann, with his toddler daughter making her film debut; the beautiful cinematography of Cecelia Condit’s Within a Stone’s Throw ; and the clever/funny audition tape Margaret Hue Would Like to Go to Mars by Anna Sampers. The beautifully hand-drawn animation, Begong Ava, Begong Hele by Heather Hass, featured the music of Altos, in which she plays the trumpet. That amazing 19-piece band also performed live for the 1930s Soviet silent epic Earth .

In the audience were Tom and Anne Metcalfe, whose cottage was portrayed in Collaborative Cinema’s Love You Still , written by Franklin High School junior Katie Theel and directed by Michael Viers.

Lunch for a Cause: More than 475 supporters attended the annual Pinktacular Event Salute to Survivors, organized by the Wisconsin Breast Cancer Showhouse (WBCS) at the Italian Community Center. Pre-lunch, the group partied and shopped at the bazaar, organized by co-chairs/sisters-in-law Katie Glaisner and Julie Lutz. Vendors included Kyle Zubatsky and Carol Wagner from Midwest Expressionists and Julia Burke from Burke Candy.

WISN’s Joyce Garbaciak was the mistress of ceremonies of the 2013 WBCS Survivor Fashion Show, relating the moving, poignant and emotional stories of the 15 models, all survivors of breast or prostate cancer. Each brought their chosen support person and modeled clothes from Harleys, Boston Store, Gigi of Mequon or Stephanie Horne Boutique. Arlene Wesson was the fashion show chair.

Among the models/cancer survivors were three sisters, Terry Fetherston, Patty Cohen and Julie Frinzi; Dawn Panfil, owner of Hair and Body Solutions and creator of “Think Pink” hair extensions, brought her husband, Bill; and Jessica Teich, who chose her son Jordan as her inspiration. Wearing a beautiful Gigi chiffon gown, Vanessa Simmons was with her husband, Michael, in a spiffy Harley tux. Kim Utech, a holistic vet, attended with her 8-year-old daughter Piper.

In the audience were luncheon chairs Linda Hansen and Tina Stoeckmann, plus Kathy Sammons, personal trainer Kathie Spencer, floral designer Karin Jamel, Cindy Molloy of Molloy’s, Suzy Hauske, Amy Wolf, Angela Williams, Mary Fran Murray and Kathy Friend.

If you have any tips for Boris and Doris, contact them at borisanddorisott@aol.com. Their next column will appear in the Oct. 31 issue of the Shepherd .