Boris and Doris On the Town

Santas Galore: At the 13th Santa Cycle Rampage, Santas pedaled everywhere, from the East Side, West Side and all around the town. B&D joined the rosy-cheeked crowd at the Great Lakes Distillery, where owner Guy Rehorst greeted the jolly gang. A gaggle from South Shore Cyclery included co-owners Scott Wilke and Steve Whitford. Also present were Louise Jencen, Kathy Stroo, bicycle mechanic Roy Laird, Chuck Oldenburg and a sombreroed Andy Stefancin with his daughter Laura, who was celebrating her 30th birthday.

Architect Mike Healy bucked the Santa theme and came as Frosty the Snowman. Dressed as Mrs. Claus, Bunkie Miller from Wheel & Sprocket led her seven reindeer—Sue Czarniak (Dancer), Lindsey Mages (Prancer), Julie King (Vixen), Jennifer Conigliaro (Comet), Amanda Elliott (Cupid), Julie O’Neill (Donner) and Linda Knutson (Blitzen)—dressed to the nines in costumes made by Sue Zager (Dasher). The thirsty herd was last seen prancing into the distillery.

Last Call: The tenth and final Art vs. Craft show at the Harley-Davidson Museum attracted a mob of eager holiday shoppers checking out the 90 juried artists and crafters. Among the vendors were Milwaukee Blacksmith’s Kent Knapp, there with his wife, Shannon, and 1-year-old Dharma; Cedarburg designer Amy Marcella; Sprecher brewer/Milwaukee Beersoap developer Jim Olen and his wife, Krista; Patrick Smyczek, owner of Beast USA Shirt Company; Greendale native Michael Sedlacek, now a Minnesotan, hawking his honey line; and graphic artist/Milwaukee Film Festival marketing guru Kristopher Pollard, selling his KPolly illustrations. Designer Dan Eberhardt passed out info for the new Third Coast Style on Water Street, which sells Milwaukee-made clothing, accessories and jewelry, including items by Vanessa Devaki Andrew of Madam Chino’s LOOK NOOK.

Anne and Tom Metcalfe perused the wares with their son Jasper, who appears in “The Nutcracker,” daughters Asha, in “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” and Stella. Terry Perry, manager of the city’s Office of Violence Prevention, shopped with her sister-in-law, Ellen McElwee, and family; Sarah Zello and her mom, Pat Brophy; Patricia Colloton-Walsh, her daughter, Caitlin, with her BF, Mike Busateri, and sister, Buffie Colloton, from California.

Fresh Air: The new Comb Gallery in Walker’s Point opened its first show with an exhibit of plein air painters organized by Wendie Thompson, president of Wisconsin Plein Air Painters Association (WIPAPA). Exhibiting artists were Jenny Anderson, Thomas Buchs, Christine Contardi, Barbara Hayden, Carolyn Larkin, Michael Pintar, Jason Prigge, Paul Schultz, Anthony Sell and Lynn Rix, there with her husband, Paul, daughter Natalie Brown and her munchkins, and pal John Fritzke.

The gallery is managed by stained-glass artisan Gary Miller and his girlfriend, performance artist Khine “May” Hline of New York. Guitarist Tim Reidy performed throughout the night. His wife, artist Judith Reidy, the building’s owner, Celine Farrell, artist Mike Neilson and the Sketch Club’s Al Minzlaff were among those enjoying the evening.

B&D then popped across the street into the Walker’s Point Center for the Arts and ran into Shirah Apple and Gigi Pomerantz, getting ready for Living Activism, the sixth annual Coffee House concert for Youthaiti, featuring Harvey Taylor, Holly Wake, Jahmés Finlayson and KT Rusch.

Finest Dining: The five-month-old East Side restaurant Ardent is a gourmand’s dream. Chefs Justin Carlisle and Aaron Patin are creating culinary delights using techniques such as sous-vide, smoking and fermenting. Attentive servers Steven Ruiz and Dan Frame waited on filmmaker Maxine Wishner and John Hickey, as well as gallery owner Katie Gingrass, dining with Cris Dukler Ros and Lynn Vice. Laura van Heijningen, co-owner of Blue Jacket, perched at the bar.

Upcoming Nuptials: Jane and Paul Mandel hosted a celebration at Indulge Wine Room in honor of their son Robin, now a tenure-track Amherst art professor, and his fiancée, Hannah Blunt, a curator at the Colby College Museum of Art. A summer wedding in New Hampshire is planned. Robin’s brother, Christopher Mandel, and his wife, Jennifer Olson Mandel, plus her parents, David and Judy Olson, and Hannah’s mom, Shelby Blunt, in from New Hampshire, were on hand.

Pianist Carolyn Wehner provided festive background music enjoyed by Lucia and Pete Petrie, the new publishers of the Washington Island Observer newspaper; actors Norman Moses and Jonathan Smoots; Realtors Jim Schleif and Bill Morley, who are hosting the upcoming Cocktails with Cream City Foundation; Bruce and Janine Smith; Bill and Mary Beth Shaffer; Julilly Kohler, just back from visiting grandchildren; plus Diane and David Buck. Others enjoying Indulge were Chicago artist John Himmelfarb and his wife, Molly Day; Kohler Foundation Executive Director Terri Yoho and her husband, Bill; Dr. John Ridley III and his wife, Terri; and Dr. Tom Alpren and his wife, Kathy, who just finished her doctorate at Cardinal Stritch University.

Holiday Blues: The Al Pike Blues Band, with design impresario Allan Haas of Brand XLerator, Craig Carter, violinist Glenn Asch and Grube Decorating’s Doug Grube revved up the holiday spirit at the Highland House in Mequon. Dance instructor Colin Hahn and Summer Barton-Taylor demonstrated smooth swing moves. Partying were fellow Brand XLerator teammates Austin Delmond, Evan and Allen Oelschlaeger and Ed Holpfer, as well as Frederick Werkmeister, Haas’ partner in the Chiselled Grape Winery.

Jamming into the bar were Sheboygan drummer Don Koller, Donald and Patty Munia, Tim Wallis and Patty Blommer, Patti and Jeff Katzban, Lakeside Stoneworks’ Jim Swernoff, Wells Culver and Steve Cary, Mary and Gary Wendt, Jeff and Nancy Taylor, Jim and Barb Fleischman, Jay and Laura Wigdale, Dave and Molly Fritz and Haas’ wife, Kris Jensen, from Bader Rutter.

Art ’n’ More Art: Friends of artist and Dream Dance chef Thaison Nguyen packed the Tonic Tavern to admire his display of imaginative illustrations, from that of a Trojan horse to mythological skeletons. Stopping by were Nguyen’s Potawatomi coworkers, Dream Dance GM Bryan Schmidt, Brian Poetzel, April Nunn and Whitney Smedema. Circulating were his brother Thaiquan and sister Loan, plus Allen and Rebecca Parker, Jeff Haima and Mikael and Franz Peeples.

If you have any tips for Boris and Doris, contact them at borisanddorisott@aol.com. Their next column will appear in the Dec. 26 issue of the Shepherd .