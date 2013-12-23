Boris and Doris On the Town

Sneak Preview: The season premiere of the award-winning “Downton Abbey” was previewed by some 700 diehard fans at the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center (SMPAC). The free event was co-sponsored by Milwaukee Public Television (MPTV) and the SMPAC. Rachel Sorce, the center’s marketing director, welcomed the crowd and described the center’s many creative offerings. Michael Brever, MPTV’s development manager, pointed out to all the obsessed “Downton” followers that it had been 297 days since the end of the show’s third season, but a mere 18 nail-biting days until the start of the fourth.

The crowd was then transported to the exotic world of “Downton Abbey,” eager to see how Lady Mary would cope with the death of Matthew, hear bon mots by the Dowager Countess Violet, and witness the machinations between the upstairs and downstairs, not to mention the lush costuming and location details.

Representing MPTV were General Manager Ellis Bromberg, Marketing Manager Julie Hill Lehr, Membership Director Kim Sosa, Special Events and Volunteer Coordinator Pam Behling, Corporate Development Director Maureen Bradley, and Allyson Olivier, the station’s Next Avenue Community Conversations coordinator. She is hosting MPTV’s tour next year to Britain’s fabled Highclere Castle, the site of the series.

Getting into the spirit of the period, Alex Barry was dressed to the nines in white tie attire, there with Cheryl Remond, carrying a vintage umbrella. Brookfield’s Nancy Ring donned a spectacular hat from Victorian Trading Co., plus an entire ensemble of jewelry and clothing from her great-grandmother. The 30-plus volunteers included many South Milwaukee International Thespian Society members, as well as the ubiquitous Dave Glenn, who has volunteered with MPTV since 1997. In the audience were Downton devotees Judy Rohan and Jayne Holland. The lucky winners of Downton-related door prizes were Maryanne Scherer, Joanna Jones and Ursula Heil.

Holiday Blues: The Al Pike Blues Band—comprised of design impresario Allan Haas of Brand XLerator, Craig Carter, violinist Glenn Asch and Grube Decorating’s Doug Grube—revved up the holiday spirit at the Highland House in Mequon. Dance instructor Colin Hahn and Summer Barton-Taylor demonstrated smooth swing moves. Partying were fellow Brand XLerator teammates Austin Delmond, Evan and Allen Oelschlaeger and Ed Holpfer, as was Frederick Werkmeister, Haas’ partner in the Chiselled Grape Winery.

Jamming into the bar were Sheboygan drummer Don Koller, Donald and Patty Munia, Tim Wallis and Patty Blommer, Patti and Jeff Katzban, Lakeside Stoneworks’ Jim Swernoff, Wells Culver and Steve Cary, Mary and Gary Wendt, Jeff and Nancy Taylor, Jim and Barb Fleischman, Jay and Laura Wigdale, Dave and Molly Fritz and Haas’ wife, Kris Jensen from Bader Rutter.

Holiday Cheer: Lobbyist Moira Fitzgerald and her husband, Peter Kammer, who reside in both Madison and Milwaukee, hosted a holiday gathering at the Cudahy Apartments library for their Milwaukee pals. Bacchus restaurant provided formidably delicious hors d’oeuvres, while guests cued up for psychic offerings by Mary Ellen Pride.

The guest list included Mary and Eddie Aprahamian; Earl Buford, president/CEO of WRTP/BIG STEP, there with Ellen Quale; developer John Ogden; Mike Schwantes; Tim Elverman and his partner, Denny Miller, both now living in Fort Lauderdale; Brenda Wood and her husband, Joel Haubrich; Steve and Raquel Filmanowicz; Marc Marotta; Rob and Barrie Henken; Julie Penman and Jeff Bentoff; Karl Kopp and film producer/yogi Mary Freeman; and Molly and Patrick Gallagher.

More Cheer: The MAM Photography Council’s annual Christmas party was hosted by board member Julie Solochek and Jeff Rodman. The organization’s powers-that-be circulating with canapés and good chat were Council President Lee Golden, with Peter Parrino; Vice President Kristen Carter; Photo Lecturer Lindsay Lochman; Carol Lewensohn, with her husband, Leonard; and Photo Curator Lisa Sutcliffe. Also partying and enjoying a delicious spread were trustee Sande Robinson, plus Dr. James and Dorothy Stadler and Dr. Dan and Mel Trittin. From the MAM were Director Dan Keegan and his wife, Janne, and Chief Curator Brady Roberts.

If you have any tips for Boris and Doris, contact them at borisanddorisott@aol.com. Their next column will appear in the Jan. 9, 2014, issue of the Shepherd .