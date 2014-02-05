Boris and Doris On the Town

Food for a Cause: Sanford and Tutto restaurants joined talents for The Food Bowl to Kick Hunger to benefit Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, in conjunction with Taste of the NFL. Held at Tutto on Old World Third Street, the evening featured amazing hors d’oeuvre, ranging from bass mousse and elk short ribs to pork corn dogs. The goodies were created by Sanford owner/chef, Justin Aprahamian, with help from Adan Franco, and Tutto’s owner/chef Giuseppe Safina, along with his brothers, David and Sal.

Live entertainment featured Joe Hite, Joe Wray and Kris Crow, as Sanford regulars crowded in to support the cause. Among them were Mike and Laura Arnow, both CPAs; Speed Queen Bar-B-Q honcho Giovonni Gillespie and his wife, Laura; G2 Creative’s Jan and Todd Graveline, whose daughter, Nora, works at Sanford; and Mark and Kaye Kass. Also from Sanford were Sarah Aprahamian, Jeff Zastrow and Anne Torinus. Tutto helpers included Nicole Enea, Maria Salvo and Petra Grabowski.

Shannon Dailey circulated in winter white, while Sal’s daughter, Giovanna Safina, caught up with pal Natalie Multari. Photographer Sara Stathas captured the event.

Brew Town: Beer expert and author Lucy Saunders showcased her latest tasty cookbook, Dinner in the Beer Garden , at a signing at Bay View’s Sugar Maple. Saunders even brought yummy samples of her chocolate and burnt caramel cream shortcakes. Pub co-owner Bruno Johnson stopped by.

Studying Saunders’ beer pairings and vegetarian/pescetarian recipes were Anne Lamb and Mike Chaltry; Robb Heilmann, owner of Milwaukee T-Shirt Vendors, and his wife, Judy; Usinger’s Natalie Gocha; Michael McLaughlin and Cliff Kaplan of Beechwood Sales and Service; Saunders’ husband, Tom Geilfuss, his brother Fred, and Fred’s son, Robert; plus Carsten and Tess Champlin, who works at Freya Salon.

Fun Folk Art: The Milwaukee Art Museum’s President’s Circle was treated to a preview and pre-opening reception for the new, not-to-be-missed exhibit, “Uncommon Folk: Traditions in American Art.” Showcased are more than 600 items by folk and self-taught artists, ranging from quilts, sculptures and paintings to duck and fish decoys. In the Lubar Auditorium, the show’s curator, Margaret Andera, introduced featured speaker Michael Hall, who had donated his family’s folk art collection in 1989.

In the crowd were Board President Ken Krei and his wife, Melinda; Joe and Jennifer Kresl from Hawks Nursery; exhibition designer David Russick and his wife, Kayla; event organizers Jenny Kobe and Krista Renfrew; docents Holly Harnischfeger, George Affeldt and Karen Petric; Wisconsin Tourism’s David Fantle and his wife, Cathy; Johnson Controls’ Eric Eben; Ald. Michael Murphy there to support his sister-in-law, MAM curator Andera; and Donna Guthrie and her husband, photographer Larry Oliverson, off to Yokohama.

Musician Ernie Brusubardis II attended with his wife, Margaret Crowley, son Ted, MAM’s digital tech whiz, and grandson Ernie IV, violinist in the band Calamity Janes, which entertained that night. MAM public relations czarina Kristin Settle sported a foxy new dark-haired ’do, created by Trina Albers, co-owner of Salon Marie in Hales Corners.

Big B-Day: Nearly 500 revelers wished Milwaukee a happy 168th birthday at a blowout bash in the beautiful Grain Exchange. Six movers and shakers were honored as the Milwaukee 6-Pack: social media expert Sonny Ahuja, Leah Busse from the Havana Lounge and Cigar, Erica Conway of C2 Graphics Productivity Solutions, Tami Garrison from MillerCoors, Cudahy’s 1st District aldermanic candidate Justin Moralez, and Milwaukee Municipal Court Judge Derek Mosley, sporting a spiffy fedora.

Milwaukee Press Club President Mark Kass hosted and thanked event coordinators Marilyn Krause and Megan Sullivan. Mayor Tom Barrett dropped in after an exciting tête-à-tête with President Obama earlier in the day and led a stage full of Milwaukee pols in a rousing “Happy Birthday.” Pressing the flesh were luminaries Marina Dimitrijevic, running for the 19th District Assembly seat; Ald. Bob Bauman; Marjie Snyder with Ragani and Maggie Jacobus; Bill Zaferos, recently returned from Istanbul; Gordon and Becky Steimle; Malcolm McDowell Woods from the Outpost Exchange ; Fox6 News’ Andy Nelson; attorney Kaivon Yazdani; and the Blood Center’s Fay Spano.

Engaged: Bronwen Davis and John Knappenberger, head of ANSI-ASQ, announced their engagement at their second annual Groundhog Day party at his Mequon home. Dinner culminated with an over-the-top Punxsutawney Phil-shaped cake by Scott Shully’s Cuisine. Among the guests were retiring ASQ CEO Paul Borawski, who’s moving to Sturgeon Bay with his wife, Judy, retiring as Mount Mary’s graduate admissions director; Michelle Mason; Pam and Mark Fitzgerald; and Nancy Morgan with Robert Peter.

Wauwatosa Happenings: Art lovers flocked to the newly opened Bridgetowne Custom Framing, admiring work by Stewart Dempsey, Pamela Anderson and Jeanne Nikolai Olivieri. Olivieri’s family included sisters Beth Anne Heyrman, Anne Nikolai Kloss and Mary Kollmansberger, parents John and Marian Nikolai, and husband, Jose Olivieri of Michael Best and Friedrich.

Shop owner Pete Haise and manager Nick Berg greeted guests, while brother Chris Haise provided music. Framer Jim Loffer and his wife, Debbie, recent Maine transplants, were also on hand. Among the visitors were Wauwatosa Mayor Kathy Ehley; Stephanie A.B. Wiedenhoeft from Your Personal Art Consultant; Gail Kerr; Dan Sawall, recently backstage at the Grammys; MPS Principal Tom Hanley; Gerry Coon of St. Francis Children’s Center; Doug and Nancy Hastad; and Channel 12’s Toya Washington.

If you have any tips for Boris and Doris, contact them at borisanddorisott@aol.com. Their next column will appear in the Feb. 20 issue of the Shepherd .