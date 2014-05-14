Boris and Doris On the Town

Fond Farewell: A lively memorial tribute celebrating the life of the late actor/activist/Realtor Dan Mooney was held at the Rep’s Stackner Cabaret. Tales of his 40-year career of acting throughout the world in more than 200 productions were reflected upon through readings and performances. Event coordinator and longtime partner Maxine Wishner welcomed everyone, with tributes and performances by fellow actors Angela Iannone, Norman Moses, Jim Tasse, Carrie Hitchcock, Mark Anderson and Isabelle Kralj, Jim Pickering and John Kishline. Rep representative Susan Esslinger and pal Richard Coleman also related anecdotes.

Mooney’s family remembrances included those by his brother, Mike, son Patrick, there with his wife, Stephanie, and baby Madison from San Diego, and niece, Sheila Mooney. Dev Kennedy came up from Chicago and talked about Mooney’s tireless work for the Actors’ Equity Association. Among Mooney’s friends were actors Laura Gordon and Jonathan Smoots, Marcie Hoffman, Judy Martel and Diane Dalton.

Accolades and More: The Institute of Beauty and Wellness hosted Catwalk for Clean Water, benefiting the Alliance for the Great Lakes. The event in the Pfister Hotel ballroom combined a special tribute to Erik of Norway founders Erik and Carol Knudsen and a style show. The couple, celebrating their 47th wedding anniversary, was honored for their influential role promoting Milwaukee’s beauty industry. The show included snazzy ensembles from Luci, SHOP, Boutique Larrieux and Third Coast Style. More than 400 people enjoyed the fashionista spectacle.

Tributes to the honorees included industry giant Mario Tricoci from Chicago, June Olson from Aveda Great Lakes, and salon owners who once trained with Erik. Among them were Barb Riley from Jasmine Salon & Spa, Scott Yance of Scottfree, Mary Keating from Tres Jolie Solace Salon & Spa and Carenza’s Laurence Seybold. Program organizer Susan Haise, owner of The Institute of Beauty and Wellness, and the Knudsens’ sons, Alex and Chris, also spoke. Among the stylish set were Liz LeBlanc from SHOP; Salone’s Elizabeth d’Acquisto and her sister, Mary Wirth; Matty Mackai from Scottfree with Jeffrey Raddatz and Neroli’s Lynn Marie Reich.

Snap Shots: Photographer Philip Krejcarek, chair of Carroll University’s Department of Visual and Performing Arts, is showcasing his amazing “Light Globes” series at Gallery 2622 in Wauwatosa. Gallery owner John Korom hosted the opening, with dozens of friends, family and fellow shooters stopping by to say hi. On hand were Krejcarek’s wife, artist Kristine Gunther, his sister, Lea Boyd, and David Williams, along with noted photographers Eddee Daniel, Bill Lemke and Jim Brozek. Photographer Sarah Johnson, a Krejcarek soon-to-graduate student, was with her fiancé, Will Utech, readying for their June nuptials. Kirsten and Craig Eide, principals of Foundation Architects, brought their children, Keira and Cael.

Book Chat: The delightful featured speaker at the Friends of the Milwaukee Public Library spring luncheon was the prolific, prestigious and perspicacious author Shauna Singh Baldwin, discussing and reading from The Tiger Claw and The Selector of Souls . She also gave a shout-out to her husband, David Baldwin, of Safe House fame, UW-Milwaukee Professor Marc Levine and Boswell Book Company’s peripatetic Daniel Goldin.

Library Director Paula Kiely welcomed Baldwin’s fans, followed by remarks from Mayor Tom Barrett and Marsha Huff, MPL Friends president. Judy Bridges, Redbird Studio founder, introduced Baldwin. From Uihlein/Wilson Architects, a table sponsor, were Marsha Sehler, Mark Paschke and Keith Stachowiak, plus Melinda Skrade, chief administrator at Pius XI High School. At the Milwaukee Press Club table were Tom Heinen, executive director of Interfaith Conference of Greater Milwaukee, and journalist Barb Haig. Politicos included Milwaukee Common Council President Michael Murphy and Alderman Nik Kovac. Library Foundation Executive Director Ryan Daniels circulated, as did the bibliophile Tessa Bartels from the North Shore Library Board.

Fun Drive: The annual Jewish Community Center’s KidShare event raised scholarship funds for the JCC’s many educational and camp programs. For the sold-out assembly of 475 at the Pfister, there was an amazing array of auction items and plenty to graze on at 40 food stations. Co-chairs were Barb and Bill Bodner, Debbie and Joe Kasle and Jody and David Margolis. Debra and Moshe Katz, the JCC board chair, were spotted, along with Allan and Sue Carneol, Mitch and Flo Carneol, Mike and Sara Vitucci and Mindy and David Palay.

Board member Suzy Ettinger chatted with friends Ruth and Jon Wallace. From Milwaukee Art Museum was Fran Serlin with pal Jane Bohnenkamp.

Dream Time: The latest Theatre Gigante production, Midsummer in Midwinter , is a delightfully updated take on Shakespeare’s original. The production combines mesmerizing music by Amanda Huff and Daniel Mitchell, augmented with recordings by Frank Pahl, playful dance by Edwin Olvera and Jessie Mae Scibek, and Molly Corkins as an adorable Puck teasing a hilarious cast of seven souls lost in the woods. On opening night, the crowd was treated to champagne and a chocolate fountain, enjoyed by teacher Claudia Edwards, actors Margaret Casey and Robert Kennedy, and UWM’s Abbey Pitchford.

If you have any tips for Boris and Doris, contact them at borisanddorisott@aol.com. Their next column will appear in the May 29 issue of the Shepherd .